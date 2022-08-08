Modern Warfare 2 open beta date: How to access the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Want to know the Modern Warfare 2 open beta date? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have an open beta running from 16th-26th September. That date covers two early access weekends, with a short downtime in between the two beta windows. However, you won't be able to play on any platform across both beta weekends. Instead, the Modern Warfare 2 beta will have an early access window for those on PlayStation, followed by a full open beta across all platforms.

Below, we'll break down the Modern Warfare 2 open beta date for each platform and explain how to get early access. We'll also explain what we know about the beta so far and what it will include.

Modern Warfare 2 open beta date

As mentioned above, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta date is 16th-26th September. This is split into two weekends of beta access, with the first running between September 16th and September 20th. The second beta weekend will run from 22nd-26th September.

Below, we'll explain when the Modern Warfare 2 open beta starts on each platform:

16th-17th September: PlayStation early access beta

PlayStation early access beta 18th-20th September: PlayStation open beta

PlayStation open beta 22nd-23rd September: PC and Xbox early access beta + PlayStation open beta

PC and Xbox early access beta + PlayStation open beta 24th-26th September: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation open beta

How to access the Modern Warfare 2 open beta

As you can see above, the first beta weekend is only available to those on PlayStation consoles. Each beta weekend also has a period of early access, which you can access by preordering Modern Warfare 2.

If you have an early access beta code, you can enter it on your Activision account. Beta codes are not tied to a specific platform, so you can play the beta on any console or PC you own. This means that those who preorder the PC copy will be able to access the early beta on PlayStation if they also own either a PS4 or PS5.

If you do not want to preorder, the open beta is available between September 18th and September 20th on PlayStation, and across all platforms from 24th-26th September.

What will the Modern Warfare 2 beta include?

Details are currently light on what to expect from the Modern Warfare 2 open beta, but Infinity Ward recently confirmed in a blog post that it will feature a "robust multiplayer experience going beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes".

Infinity Ward also confirmed that more Modern Warfare 2 open beta details will be revealed at Call of Duty: Next, an upcoming event which will shed light on Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and the mobile version of Warzone. The full Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal will also happen during Call of Duty: Next, which is scheduled to take place on September 15th, just one day before the early access beta begins on PlayStation.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

That covers the Modern Warfare 2 open beta date. If you want to learn more about Modern Warfare 2, check out Katharine's thoughts on the gameplay reveal from Summer Games Fest. Modern Warfare 2 will also launch on Steam, after a long few years during which Call of Duty titles were only available on Activision Blizzard's own Battle.Net service. If you want more details, check out a recent Call of Duty leak which potentially suggests some Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps and the setting of Call of Duty 2024.