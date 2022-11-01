Want to learn how to unlock the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2? The HCR 56 is a high-level weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, requiring you to show some real dedication to and mastery of the game in order to unlock it. Still, your hard work will be rewarded when you get your hands on that elusive LMG.

Read on for step-by-step instructions for unlocking the HCR 56, including details of the weapon platform it sits within.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the HCR 56, you need to meet the following criteria:

Level up your profile to Rank 41. This will give you access to the STB 556, which is the starter gun on the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform. Increase the STB 556 to Level 20, at which point you'll unlock the HCR 56.

Reaching Rank 41 is a high unlock requirement in itself, so be sure to check out our guide to levelling up fast in Modern Warfare 2 to help you speed through the process. Remember too that working through a weapon platform requires you to take the specific gun you need to level up into multiplayer matches in order to gain sufficient proficiency to rank up with it: in this case, that means sticking with the STB 556.

The Bruen Bullpup weapon tree is very small, and there's nothing else to work towards on this particular branch once you've unlocked the HCR 56. However, the STB 556 can also be used to unlock the MX9 as part of a different branch.

If you're curious about the base gun in the Bruen Bullpup platform you'll be using as you work towards unlocking the HCR 56, be sure to check out our guide to the best STB 556 loadout. For answers to all your questions about the ideal loadout in MW2, have a look at our pages on the best MW2 guns, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 perks.

