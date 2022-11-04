Want to learn how to unlock the LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2? The LA-B 330 is our least favourite sniper rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, at least at launch. But there's a very important caveat to that statement: you need to work with it a bit in order to unlock the best sniper rifle in the game.

This is thanks to MW2's new weapon platform system, which some players have found a bit confusing. So read on for everything you need to know about unlocking the LA-B 330, an important step on the road to completing your ideal arsenal.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the SA-B 50, you need to complete the following steps in order:

Level your profile up to Rank 7. This will unlock the SP-R 208, the base gun for the Bryson Long Rifle platform. Progress the SP-R 80 to Level 13 to unlock the SA-B 50. Rank up the SA-B 50 to Level 16 to unlock the LA-B 330.

The LA-B 330 sits halfway up the Bryson Long Rifle weapon tree, so more more information on unlocking the other guns on the platform, see our unlock guides for the SA-B 50 and the SP-X 80. The latter is the best sniper rifle in the game and is probably the reason you want to be advancing through this platform in the first place, so you might also want to check out our best SP-X 80 loadout while you're here!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There are lots and lots of guns to get to grips with in Modern Warfare 2, so check out our tier list of the best MW2 guns to help you decide which one you might like to try next. We also have guides to the best MW2 perks and best MW2 killstreaks to help you complete your perfect loadout.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.