How to unlock the LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the LA-B 330 sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A soldier wearing a red mask holds a massive sniper rifle as a helicopter flies overhead in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Want to learn how to unlock the LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2? The LA-B 330 is our least favourite sniper rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, at least at launch. But there's a very important caveat to that statement: you need to work with it a bit in order to unlock the best sniper rifle in the game.

This is thanks to MW2's new weapon platform system, which some players have found a bit confusing. So read on for everything you need to know about unlocking the LA-B 330, an important step on the road to completing your ideal arsenal.

How to unlock the LA-B 330 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the SA-B 50, you need to complete the following steps in order:

  1. Level your profile up to Rank 7. This will unlock the SP-R 208, the base gun for the Bryson Long Rifle platform.
  2. Progress the SP-R 80 to Level 13 to unlock the SA-B 50.
  3. Rank up the SA-B 50 to Level 16 to unlock the LA-B 330.

The LA-B 330 sits halfway up the Bryson Long Rifle weapon tree, so more more information on unlocking the other guns on the platform, see our unlock guides for the SA-B 50 and the SP-X 80. The latter is the best sniper rifle in the game and is probably the reason you want to be advancing through this platform in the first place, so you might also want to check out our best SP-X 80 loadout while you're here!

There are lots and lots of guns to get to grips with in Modern Warfare 2, so check out our tier list of the best MW2 guns to help you decide which one you might like to try next. We also have guides to the best MW2 perks and best MW2 killstreaks to help you complete your perfect loadout.

Rebecca Jones

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

