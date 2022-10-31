If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the Lachmann-556 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
Modern Warfare 2 image showing Captain Price standing in a smoky room while holding an assault rifle.

Want to learn how to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2? The Lachmann-556 is one of the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However, thanks to the new gunsmith weapon platform system, it's not entirely transparent what you need to do in order to unlock it.

Worry not because on this page, we'll cover everything you need to know to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2, including full details of the unlock tree you need to follow to get there.

Watch on YouTube
Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann-556 is part of the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2. Your starter gun on this tree is the Lachmann-762.

In order to unlock the Lachmann-556, you need to progress the Lachmann-762 to Level 13. To level up a weapon, you need to use it often in multiplayer matches in order to gain proficiency in it.

Once you have the Lachmann-556 unlocked, be sure to check out our guide to the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 for details of its optimum perks, equipment, and more!

The Lachmann-556 sits on the midway point of the Lachmann & Meer weapon tree. If you're so inclined, once you've unlocked it you can keep levelling it up in order to gain access to the even more exclusive Lachmann Sub. This final unlock stage occurs once you get the Lachmann-556 itself to Level 12 (independent of the progress you made levelling up the Lachmann-762).

That's everything you need to know to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2! If you're working your way through the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform, be sure to check out our guide to the best loadout for the MP5 (a.k.a. the Lachmann Sub) in Modern Warfare 2 to see what things are like at the top of the tree. We've also got comprehensive guides to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, best Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, and best Modern Warfare 2 perks to help you plan your ideal loadout.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch