Want to learn how to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2? The Lachmann-556 is one of the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However, thanks to the new gunsmith weapon platform system, it's not entirely transparent what you need to do in order to unlock it.

Worry not because on this page, we'll cover everything you need to know to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2, including full details of the unlock tree you need to follow to get there.

Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann-556 is part of the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2. Your starter gun on this tree is the Lachmann-762.

In order to unlock the Lachmann-556, you need to progress the Lachmann-762 to Level 13. To level up a weapon, you need to use it often in multiplayer matches in order to gain proficiency in it.

Once you have the Lachmann-556 unlocked, be sure to check out our guide to the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 for details of its optimum perks, equipment, and more!

The Lachmann-556 sits on the midway point of the Lachmann & Meer weapon tree. If you're so inclined, once you've unlocked it you can keep levelling it up in order to gain access to the even more exclusive Lachmann Sub. This final unlock stage occurs once you get the Lachmann-556 itself to Level 12 (independent of the progress you made levelling up the Lachmann-762).

That's everything you need to know to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2! If you're working your way through the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform, be sure to check out our guide to the best loadout for the MP5 (a.k.a. the Lachmann Sub) in Modern Warfare 2 to see what things are like at the top of the tree. We've also got comprehensive guides to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, best Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, and best Modern Warfare 2 perks to help you plan your ideal loadout.

