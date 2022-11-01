Want to learn how to unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 2? The M16 is a hefty and high-level assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You'd be forgiven for wanting to add it to your loadout as quickly as possible, but thanks to MW2's new gunsmith platform system, the process required to get your hands on this weapon isn't immediately obvious.

Never fear because on this page we'll cover every step you need to follow in order to unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 2.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 2

The M16 is part of the M4 weapon unlock tree in MW2. You'll have access to the M4 from the very start of the game, and whenever you use it you'll gain proficiency with that particular weapon and level up with it over time. Levelling up will unlock more and better guns from that weapon tree over time.

Here's how to unlock the M16:

Level the M4 up to Level 15. This will unlock the 556 Icarus. Level the 556 Icarus up to Level 12 to unlock the M16.

Note that while the M4 and M16 are both assault rifles, the 556 Icarus is classed as an LMG. This doesn't technically require any extra input from you, but it does mean you'll have to (somewhat counterintuitively) switch weapon types for a while if you want to work through the M4 weapon platform to unlock the M16.

Alternatively, if you own the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition, you'll have access to the M16 from the very beginning. This is because the Vault Edition includes the entire M4 weapon tree unlocked by default.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now that you know how to unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 2, you might like to check out our guide to unlocking the FSS Hurricane for more information on working through the M4 weapon platform. For more advice on putting together your ideal loadout, take a look at our pages detailing the best MW2 perks, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 guns.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.