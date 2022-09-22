Looking for the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The M4 is an incredible weapon in Modern Warfare 2, which will probably come as no surprise. The M4 consistently tops the meta whenever it appears in a Call of Duty game, but you’ll need the right loadout if you want to stand out. The gunsmith system has received some substantial changes in Modern Warfare 2, but we’re here to help you navigate the chaos so that you can spend less time in menus and more time racking up kills.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, with a full list of attachments, perks, and equipment that you need to use to reach the top of the scoreboard.

Best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 focuses on increasing control, stability, and speed, along with improving its already impressive damage. The time to kill is incredibly fast in Modern Warfare 2, and while that might be controversial, it makes the M4 an impressive killing machine. That means you simply need to increase the control so that you can hit more consistently, and increase your movement speed so that you can charge around at lightning speed and drop enemies in a flash.

Below, you’ll find the best attachments for the M4 in Modern Warfare 2:

Receiver: M4

M4 Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20” Barrel

Tempus Hightower 20” Barrel Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Forge-Tac Castle Comp Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Modern Warfare 2 guns can have a max of five attachments, not including the receiver. If you’re using the M4, the five attachments listed in the setup above will maximise your damage potential while allowing for higher recoil and slightly faster movement.

The Tempus Hightower 20” Barrel is one of the most important M4 attachments right now, as it boosts recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. That makes the M4 far better at medium range, allowing you to easily snap to and rinse enemies with precision. Thanks to the fast TTK in Modern Warfare 2, the increased damage range and bullet velocity will ensure that enemies die almost immediately to your shots.

The Forge-Tac Castle Comp Muzzle pushes that recoil control even further, ensuring that the M4 is able to pick enemies off at a distance. Once you attach the Cronen Mini Red Dot, you’ll find that the M4 can secure headshots with incredible accuracy.

Finally, since Modern Warfare 2 is so fast-paced in the current beta, we recommend using the XTEN Grip and Demo Fade Pro Stock to boost your movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. This allows you to quickly roam the map, find enemies, and react with speed and precision, solidifying this as the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best secondary weapon

While the M4 should be able to clear most enemies with ease, we recommend using the Signal 50 in your secondary slot. This is an excellent long-range weapon that can pick off enemies in one hit, making it a powerful choice for the rare moment when you need to snipe an enemy in the distance. The M4 should be able to cover short-medium range encounters, so using the Signal 50 will give you complete coverage for any situation.

Best M4 class setup in Modern Warfare 2

After setting up your M4, you’ll want to build the rest of your class with the best perks and equipment so that you can snag a high KD ratio. Below, you’ll find a list of the best perks and equipment to use with this M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Basic perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate perk: Bird’s Eye

Bird’s Eye Tactical grenade: Stun grenade

Stun grenade Lethal grenade: Semtex

Semtex Field upgrade: Battle Rage

The Overkill perk allows you to use the Signal 50 as your secondary, which we explained to be the best secondary pick for this loadout. For your second basic perk, take Double Time to double the duration of your tactical sprint so that you can charge around the map at full speed more often while hunting for enemies. If your tactical sprint does run out, the Battle Rage Field Upgrade will quickly refresh it and get you back to full speed in no time.

Quick Fix is vital for surviving each and every encounter, as it makes your health regeneration trigger automatically whenever you kill an enemy. As you near the end of a match, the Bird’s Eye ultimate perk will trigger, allowing you to see enemies on the minimap whenever they fire. Since Modern Warfare 2 removed this as a base function of the minimap, Bird’s Eye gives you a chance to restore the status quo and gain a huge advantage over your enemies.

Modern Warfare 2 has quickly developed a camping meta, as changes to footstep volume have made many players simply sit and listen to locate their enemies. Fortunately, your Stun Grenade and Semtex should help you overcome this pesky problem, with either explosive sure to catch your enemy off-guard as you charge towards them with your M4 and unleash a quick burst of bullets.

That wraps up our best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. Now that you're ready to get out there and win some games, make sure you are using the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2. To see which other weapons are having a big impact on the current meta, take a look at our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. In particular, check out our similar guide on the best Modern Warfare 2 MP5 loadout, as this is the other gun currently dominating the meta. If you're still trying to level up and unlock new class options, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2.

