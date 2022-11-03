If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the Minibak SMG in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
Modern Warfare 2 image showing two soldiers aiming down in a brown corridor, with the one in front leaning slightly.

Want to learn how to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2? The Minibak is one of the most complex guns to unlock in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with more prerequisites than basically any other gun in the game. If you need help navigating the weapon platform that leads to the Minibak, read on for a clear and concise list of the steps you need to take to unlock it.

Watch on YouTube
Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Kastov-74U, you need to complete the following steps:

  1. Level your profile up to Rank 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762, which is the starter gun on the Kastovia weapon platform.
  2. Progress the Kastov 762 to Level 10 by using it in multiplayer matches. Once you attain Level 10 proficiency with the base gun, you will unlock the Kastov 545.
  3. Rank up the Kastov 545 to Level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U.
  4. Progress the Kastov-74U to Level 15 to unlock the Vaznev-9K.
  5. Level the Vaznev-9K to Level 14 to unlock the Minibak.

There are a lot of steps here, so if you need more information, be sure to check out our dedicated pages to unlocking the Kastov 545, Kastov-74U, and Vaznev-9K. Once you're all done, take a look at our best Minibak loadout guide for advice on the best perks, attachments, and more for this gun.

At the end of all that, I regret to inform you that the Minibak isn't even the best SMG in MW2. In fact, we've noticed that it feels more like an assault rifle, which makes sense considering that most guns on the Kastovia platform do in fact fall into that category. It does leave you wondering why the Minibak ended up classed as an SMG, really.

That's everything you need to know in order to unlock the Minibak, and indeed to navigate your way through most of the Kastovia weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2. For more advice on perfecting your loadout, be sure to take a look at our comprehensive run-downs of the best MW2 guns, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 perks.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch