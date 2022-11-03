Want to learn how to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2? The Minibak is one of the most complex guns to unlock in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with more prerequisites than basically any other gun in the game. If you need help navigating the weapon platform that leads to the Minibak, read on for a clear and concise list of the steps you need to take to unlock it.

How to unlock the Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Kastov-74U, you need to complete the following steps:

Level your profile up to Rank 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762, which is the starter gun on the Kastovia weapon platform. Progress the Kastov 762 to Level 10 by using it in multiplayer matches. Once you attain Level 10 proficiency with the base gun, you will unlock the Kastov 545. Rank up the Kastov 545 to Level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U. Progress the Kastov-74U to Level 15 to unlock the Vaznev-9K. Level the Vaznev-9K to Level 14 to unlock the Minibak.

There are a lot of steps here, so if you need more information, be sure to check out our dedicated pages to unlocking the Kastov 545, Kastov-74U, and Vaznev-9K. Once you're all done, take a look at our best Minibak loadout guide for advice on the best perks, attachments, and more for this gun.

At the end of all that, I regret to inform you that the Minibak isn't even the best SMG in MW2. In fact, we've noticed that it feels more like an assault rifle, which makes sense considering that most guns on the Kastovia platform do in fact fall into that category. It does leave you wondering why the Minibak ended up classed as an SMG, really.

That's everything you need to know in order to unlock the Minibak, and indeed to navigate your way through most of the Kastovia weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2. For more advice on perfecting your loadout, be sure to take a look at our comprehensive run-downs of the best MW2 guns, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 perks.

