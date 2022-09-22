If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 phone number bug: How to fix the "Mobile Phone Number Required" issue on Steam

Here's what to do if you can't get past the Modern Warfare 2 phone verification step
Ollie Toms
Guide by Ollie Toms
Published on
A black screen in Modern Warfare 2 with text asking the player to verify their mobile phone number on Steam.

Stuck trying to verify your phone number in Modern Warfare 2? As an added layer of security against cheaters for Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward asks every player to verify their identity by linking their phone number before they can play. This shouldn't be too much of an issue for most players, but a portion of users on Steam appear to be running into the same issue where they are asked to verify their number despite already doing so previously, and cannot proceed because Steam won't let them verify their phone numbers too often in a short space of time.

It's a cruel issue for players who just want to get stuck into the latest Call Of Duty action. Thankfully, there's a fairly straightforward fix, which we'll detail in this guide. Follow the steps below and you'll be back to playing TDM and Prisoner Rescue in no time.

How to fix the mobile phone verification issue in Modern Warfare 2

If you're one of the many Steam players who is stuck on the "Mobile Phone Number Required" screen after launching Modern Warfare 2, here's how to solve it.

The first time around, simply click on the "Go To Steam Account" button and you'll be prompted to enter a phone number (if your Steam account doesn't already have one), and then type in the short verification code that Steam will send you via text.

After that, close the Steam window and click on "I Already Added A Phone Number" to continue onto Modern Warfare 2 itself.

On subsequent launches of the game, however, you may be asked to verify your number again despite already doing so - and Steam may not let you verify it because you've already done so recently. If this is happening for you, here's what to do:

  1. Open up Steam.
  2. Click "Steam" in the top-left corner, then click "Settings".
  3. Under the "Account" tab, click "View Account Details in the top-right corner of the window.
  4. Under "Contact Info", click "Manage your phone number".
  5. Click "Remove Number", and follow the subsequent steps on-screen to remove your phone number from Steam.
  6. Now open up Modern Warfare 2 and follow the standard steps on the "Mobile Phone Number Required" screen to re-add your phone number.

It's not ideal, but until this annoying issue for Steam users is fixed, this is the workaround. Simply unlink your phone number from your Steam account, and re-add it. You may need to do this multiple times over the course of the Modern Warfare 2 beta, but it doesn't seem like the issue occurs every time you launch the game, at least.

Now that you can get into Modern Warfare 2 itself, you should get a primer on the current gun meta by checking out our guides on the best Modern Warfare 2 guns. You can also check out our more details guides on the best SMG and the best Assault Rifle in the game. Why not also make the most of this beta weekend with our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2?

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

