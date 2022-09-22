Looking for the best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The MP5 is the better-known name for the Lachmann Sub, an exceptional SMG in Modern Warfare 2. However, it took a bit of effort to unlock during the first Modern Warfare 2 beta weekend, as the Lachmann Sub/MP5 was stuck behind a glitch. To gain access to Modern Warfare 2's version of the MP5, you need to jump through some hoops to trigger a glitch which unlocks the Lachmann 556 assault rifle, which you can then level up to earn the Lachmann Sub.

In this guide, we'll break down the best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, with the best attachments, perks, and equipment that you need to win every match. We'll also quickly explain the steps that allowed you to unlock the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2's first beta weekend.

How to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann Sub/MP5 isn't technically available through normal means in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, but you can still access it by performing an easy glitch. Below, you can find a list of steps that you must complete to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2:

Equip the Expedite 12 in your primary weapon slot. Equip the Overkill perk, which will automatically equip the Lachmann 556 in your secondary slot. Reach level 13 with the Lachmann 556 to unlock the Lach-9 receiver. Head to the Gunsmith and equip the Lach-9 receiver to get the MP5 in your loadout.

Now that you know how to unlock the MP5, we'll break down the best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 focuses on control and power, while maintaining the speed that makes this weapon so renowned. Modern Warfare 2 already has a ridiculously low time to kill across the board, and this MP5 loadout will take full advantage of that by dropping enemies in just a few hits. With the startling speed on offer with the MP5, you'll be able to kill enemies before they even have a chance to react.

Below, you’ll find the best attachments for the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2:

Receiver: Lach-9

Lach-9 Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12"

FTAC M-Sub 12" Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

SA Schalldampfer 99 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: No stock

No stock Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

After selecting a receiver, you will have five attachment slots available for your MP5. The attachments listed above make the MP5 much easier to control by managing the sharp recoil that's common across many Modern Warfare 2 weapons. However, they also increase the bullet velocity and damage range, solidifying the MP5 as one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Speed is the name of the game, so we'll start with the stock, or lack thereof. There are a few attachments in this loadout that will slow down the Lachmann Sub, so we suggest using the No Stock option to counter any of the deficits from other attachments. This will provide a bump for your movement speed, ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and hip fire control, which balances out the speed decreases from other attachments that we'll explain below.

The Lachmann Sub is already a powerhouse thanks to the low TTK in Modern Warfare 2, but it gets even better with the FTAC M-Sub 12". This boosts your damage range, making the MP5 much better at short-medium range. This also boosts recoil control and bullet velocity, which you can improve even further with the SA Schalldampfer 99. Both of these attachments should slow you down by decreasing your movement and ADS speed, but fortunately those are balanced out by the No Stock option.

To keep up with the fast-paced gameplay of Modern Warfare 2, you'll probably find yourself hip-firing a lot as you charge around the map. With that in mind, you should equip the Lockgrip Precision 40, which increases your hipfire accuracy and control. Like previous attachments, this decreases your ADS speed, but the No Stock should keep the MP5 feeling snappy.

Best secondary weapon

The MP5 is perfect for short-medium range combat, so your secondary weapon should complement that by offering a long-range choice. We recommend using either the FTAC Recon or Signal 50, depending on whether you want to maintain that speed at long range. The FTAC is a semi-auto battle rifle that is incredibly powerful and useful for quickly snapping towards targets without needing much setup. The Signal 50 is a 50 cal sniper rifle, making it slower than the FTAC unless you're a quickscoping wizard, but also more powerful. If you want those one-shot kills, the Signal 50 is the weapon for you.

Best MP5 class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Sure, weapons might feel important, but you shouldn't ignore perks and equipment. The best perks and equipment will bolster your loadout with explosive weaponry and more options to destroy your opponents. Below, you'll find a list of perks and equipment that you should use in the best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Basic perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate perk: Ghost

Ghost Tactical grenade: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal grenade: Semtex

Semtex Field upgrade: Dead Silence

Like most of our loadouts, the Overkill perk is essential for this class setup if you want to use one of the long-range weapons mentioned above. Equip Double Time as your second basic perk, as it doubles the duration of your tactical sprint, allowing you to keep up with Modern Warfare 2's fast pace for longer. When you want to hide from enemies while on the warpath, activate your Dead Silence field upgrade to temporarily make your footsteps silent.

Your bonus and ultimate perks will trigger during a match, meaning you'll need to wait to feel the full effects. The Quick Fix bonus perk makes it much easier to survive, as it triggers your health regeneration instantly whenever you get a kill. After a few more minutes, the Ghost ultimate perk will activate and allow you to hide from UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Modern Warfare 2's fast pace makes every corner dangerous, as you never know when an enemy might pop up and kill you in a flash. A well-placed Flash Grenade tossed around a corner might just save your life, as you can use it to catch an enemy off-guard. A Semtex is equally useful, but its explosive flair should snag you an extra kill or two. If you're in objective game modes such as Domination, throwing both of your grenades towards an enemy flag should be enough to clear the area, leaving a clear zone for your team to capture.

That wraps up our best MP5 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you're struggling to unlock anything in this loadout, take a look at our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. To add even more explosives into your class setup, check out our guide on the best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2. If you're interested in a different loadout, take a look at our best M4 class setup in Modern Warfare 2.

