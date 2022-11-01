Want to learn how to unlock the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2? The MX9 may not be the best SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right now, but don't let that deter you if your heart's set on unlocking it. With the right build, any gun can become your weapon of choice.

On this page, we'll help you navigate MW2's oft-confusing weapon platform system to unlock the MX9.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the MX9, you need to complete the following steps:

Level up your profile to Rank 41. This will give you access to the STB 556, which is the starter gun on the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform. Increase the STB 556 to Level 13, at which point you'll unlock the MX9.

Reaching Rank 41 is a high entry requirement in itself, so be sure to check out our guide to levelling up fast in Modern Warfare 2 to help you speed through the process. Remember too that working through a weapon platform requires you to take the specific gun you need to level up into multiplayer matches in order to gain sufficient proficiency to rank up with it: in this case, that means sticking with the STB 556.

The Bruen Bullpup weapon platform is a very small unlock tree, and there's nothing else to work towards on this particular branch once you've got the MX9. However, if you persist with levelling up the STB 556, you'll eventually find yourself in possession of the HCR 56 as well.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're curious about the base gun in the Bruen Bullpup platform you'll be using as you work towards unlocking the MX9, be sure to check out our guide to the best STB 556 loadout, and our list of the best assult rifles in MW2 to see how it stacks up (spoiler: it's a very good one). For more advice on putting together your ideal loadout for MW2 multiplayer matches, see our pages on the best guns in MW2, best perks in MW2, and best killstreaks in MW2.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.