Modern Warfare 2 release date: When does Modern Warfare 2 release?

When is the Modern Warfare 2 release date? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, and we're ready to rip enemies to shreds with Task Force 141. If you're also eager for the campaign, or just can't wait to get back into multiplayer after the beta, then you'll want to know when you can hop in. Modern Warfare 2 is doing things a little differently, though, with campaign early access available for those who preorder digitally.

In this guide, we'll break down the Modern Warfare 2 release date for each region, and explain when and how you can play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access.

Modern Warfare 2 release date

The Modern Warfare 2 release date is Friday October 28. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Infinity Ward have not yet revealed the exact release times for each region and platform, but stay tuned for updates over the coming days. While the campaign is getting an early access release, which we'll explain more in the section below, you won't be able to play multiplayer until October 28. However, that should still give you plenty of time to run around in Team Deathmatch and Domination before Warzone 2 comes along on November 16.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access release date

Those who digitally preorder Modern Warfare 2 will gain early access to the campaign on Thursday October 20. The exact release time for the Modern Warfare 2 early access is listed below:

West Coast US: Thursday, October 20, 10am PDT

East Coast US: Thursday, October 20, 1pm EDT

UK: Thursday, October 20, 6pm BST

Europe: Thursday, October 20, 7pm CEST

These times are according to the campaign early access event post on the Modern Warfare 2 Steam page.

It's worth noting that preordering any edition of Modern Warfare 2 through Steam, Battle.net, the PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store will grant early access to the campaign early access. You do not need to preorder the Vault Edition to play the campaign early, but it will grant you other goodies, such as the Season 1 battle pass, 50 tier skips, the Red Team 141 operator pack, and the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 release date and campaign early access, but we'll update this guide when we learn of an official release time, pre-load date, and download size. In the meantime, make sure to prepare for combat with our Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout and MP5 loadout guides. If you're planning on using a different weapon, take a look at our ranked list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. For more, check out our post on PC players needing to register a phone number to play Modern Warfare 2, and take a look at our thoughts on which classic maps deserve a spot in the rumoured Greatest Hits map pack.