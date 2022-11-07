Want to learn how to unlock the S0-14 in Modern Warfare 2? The S0-14 doesn't stand out as one of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's best battle rifles, sadly. Still, it can make for a useful secondary weapon, due to the high damage it can deal once you get your eye in enough to land your shots accurately.

Unlocking the S0-14 requires you to work through one of MW2's new weapon platforms, which can be a little confusing. Read on below for a clear explanation of everything you need to do to get your hands on the S0-14.

Watch on YouTube

How to unlock the S0-14 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the S0-14 in Modern Warfare 2, you need to progress the EBR-14 to Level 12. The EBR-14 is a marksman rifle rather than a battle rifle, and is the base gun for the Ordnance weapon platform. It's also one of the default guns that's unlocked for you at the very start of the game, meaning that you can jump right in and begin making progress towards unlocking the S0-14 straight away. To help you with that, be sure to check out our guide to the best EBR-14 loadout.

Once you get the gun unlocked, you might like to check out our guide to the best S0-14 loadout. At the time of writing, this gun doesn't perform ideally under any circumstances, but the right loadout can be the difference between a useful secondary weapon and a complete waste of space.

That's all you need to know about unlocking the S0-14, but there's plenty more to get to grips with in Modern Warfare 2. Take a look at our lists of the best guns in MW2, best perks in MW2, and best killstreaks in MW2 for all the advice you need to ensure that your multiplayer loadout is second to none.

