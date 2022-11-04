Want to learn how to unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2? To be honest, we've decreed the SA-B 50 to be the worst marksman rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch. But, thanks to the game's new weapon platform system, you'll need to spend some time with this gun if you want to unlock some much, much better ones down the line.

So, read on for everything you need to know about unlocking the SA-B 50, including the criteria you'll need to meet, and the better weapons you'll be working towards.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the SA-B 50, you need to complete the following steps:

Level your profile up to Rank 7. This will unlock the SP-R 208, the base gun for the Bryson Long Rifle platform. Progress the SP-R 80 to Level 13 to unlock the SA-B 50.

The SA-B 50 is an entry-level gun on the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform, which culminates in the best sniper rifle in MW2. For more information on working through this platform, see our unlock guides to the LA-B 330 and SP-X 80. For a more in-depth idea of what you're aiming for, be sure to check out our best SP-X 80 loadout guide, where we give you some essential pointers on building the excellent sniper rifle that is your reward for working all the way through the Bryson Long Rifle platform.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the SA-B 50, but there are lots of other guns in Modern Warfare 2 for you to try out. See our tier list of the best MW2 guns to help you decide where to start. For more advice on putting together the best possible loadout, see also our lists of the best MW2 killstreaks and best MW2 perks.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.