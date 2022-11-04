Want to learn how to unlock the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2? The SP-X 80 stands out as the best sniper rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As such, you'll want to add it to your loadout as quickly as possible. But thanks to MW2's somewhat confusing new weapon platform, that can be easier said than done.

Read on, because on this page we'll give a clear and concise run-down of all the steps you need to follow in order to unlock the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the SP-X 80, you need to meet the following criteria:

Level your profile up to Rank 7. This will unlock the SP-R 208, the base gun for the Bryson Long Rifle platform. Progress the SP-R 80 to Level 13 to unlock the SA-B 50. Rank up the SA-B 50 to Level 16 to unlock the LA-B 330. Finally, progress the LA-B 330 to Level 17 to unlock the SP-X 80.

That's a lot of steps, so for more information on the individual guns within the Bryson Long Rifle platform, take a look at our unlock guides for the SA-B 50 and LA-B 330. And once you've got what you came for, be sure to check out our guide to the best SP-X 80 loadout. Sniper rifles are among the hardest guns in MW2 to build well, but we'll steer you in the right direction!

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the SP-X 80, the best sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2! You should be pretty well set once you can claim this weapon from the gunsmith, but for more advice on putting together your ideal loadout, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best MW2 guns, best MW2 perks, and best MW2 killstreaks.

