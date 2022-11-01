Want to learn how to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2? The Vaznev-9K is among the best submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but unlocking it can be a lengthy and sometimes less-than-intuitive process. Read on for everything you need to know to navigate MW2's weapon platforms and add the Vaznev-9K to your arsenal.

How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Vaznev-9K, you need to complete the following steps in order:

Level your profile up to Rank 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762, which is the starter gun on the Kastovia weapon platform. Progress the Kastov 762 to Level 10 by using it in multiplayer matches. Once you attain Level 10 proficiency with the base gun, you will unlock the Kastov 545. Progress the Kastov 545 to Level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U. Finally, progress the Kastov-74U to Level 15 to unlock the Vaznev-9K.

Unlocking this gun will require you to play a lot of multiplayer matches with a very specific loadout, swapping your weapon of choice frequently if you want to reach your goal of unlocking the Vaznev-9K with optimum speed and efficiency. For more on weapons in this platform, check out our guide to unlocking the Kastov 545.

The Vaznev itself unlocks the Minibak once you get it to Level 14, so there are more rewards to progresing with this particular gun. Unfortunately, the Minibak isn't nearly as useful a weapon as the Vaznev by our reckoning, so it might not be worth making the switch when you get there. Still, it'll be good for bragging rights if nothing else.

Want to level up quick to ensure fast access to the Kastovia weapon platform? Check out our MW2 progression guide for our top tips on ranking up fast. For more loadout advice, be sure to take a look at our best MW2 guns, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 perks pages as well!

