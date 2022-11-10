Looking for weapon stats on every gun in Modern Warfare 2? It's always a very good idea to spend some time learning the stats, strengths, and limitations of each gun in any FPS game, and the same is true of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with its array of almost 40 highly customisable primary weapons.

If you've ever wondered exactly how much damage a headshot deals with an M4, or you want to know how many shots it takes with a Vel 46 to kill an enemy, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find our in-depth Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats tables, covering everything from damage and time-to-kill stats to ADS and movement speeds.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Liam and Ed reckon this year's Call of Duty campaign is the best it's been in years.

MW2 weapon stats: Assault Rifles

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM M4 44/28/28/28 4/6/8/9 291ms 385 824 TAQ-56 43/34/31/29 3/5/6/8 278ms 367 647 Kastov 762 77/42/35/35 3/4/5/6 292ms 432 617 Lachmann-556 44/36/32/28 3/5/6/7 243ms 444 740 STB 556 42/36/33/33 3/5/6/7 235ms 460 766 M16 51/39/34/30 3/4/6/7 362ms 324 498 (990, 766*) Kastov-74U 77/42/38/35 3/4/5/6 267ms 473 675 Kastov 545 61/33/30/28 4/5/7/8 356ms 371 675

*The M16 has three RPM values. The first value is its regular burst-fire RPM. The second value is its burst-fire RPM without counting the 200ms delay between bursts. The third value is its RPM in single-shot fire mode.

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size M4 220ms 2.3s 2.23s 87% 30 TAQ-56 250ms 2.57s 2.08s 86% 30 Kastov 762 250ms 2.6s 2.15s 86% 30 Lachmann-556 230ms 3.43s 2.95s 86% 30 STB 556 220ms 3.03s 2.22s 86% 30 M16 280ms 2.33s 2.25s 86% 30 Kastov-74U 200ms 2.52s 2.13s 93% 30 Kastov 545 250ms 2.5s 2.15s 89% 30

Learn more about MW2's roster of ARs with our guide on the best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2!

MW2 weapon stats: Battle Rifles

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM Lachmann-762 100/57/52/48 2/3/4/5 283ms 402 423 (643*) S0-14 98/57/44/40 2/3/4/5 287ms 398 419 (792*) TAQ-V 98/56/51/37 2/3/4/5 285ms 393 421 (595*) FTAC Recon 101/58/49/47 2/3/4/5 267ms 435 450 (610*)

*These values are for full-auto mode.

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size Lachmann-762 320ms 2.6s 2.08s 85% 20 S0-14 280ms 2.95s 2.53s 85% 20 TAQ-V 280ms 2.6s 2.1s 90% 20 FTAC Recon 280ms 2.33s 2.23s 86% 10

Explore Battle Rifles in further detail with our guide to the best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 weapon stats: SMGs

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM VEL 46 40/25/25/23 4/6/8/10 245ms 408 979 MX9 49/34/34/32 3/5/6/8 234ms 436 769 Lachmann Sub 47/34/34/32 3/5/6/8 218ms 467 824 Vaznev-9K 47/34/34/31 3/5/6/8 223ms 457 806 FSS Hurricane 48/34/34/31 3/5/6/8 254ms 401 708 Minibak 49/36/36/33 3/5/6/7 273ms 396 660 PDSW 528 40/25/25/23 4/6/8/10 259ms 386 927 Fennec 45 42/27/25/23 4/6/8/10 213ms 507 1126

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size VEL 46 200ms 1.95s 1.95s 90% 40 MX9 200ms 2.45s 2.28s 95% 25 Lachmann Sub 200ms 3.3s 3.12s 90% 30 Vaznev-9K 180ms 3.38s 2.77s 88% 30 FSS Hurricane 250ms 3.68s 3.27s 88% 50 Minibak 250ms 2.45s 2.05s 89% 64 PDSW 528 280ms 3.17s 2.78s 89% 50 Fennec 45 220ms 2.93s 2.8s 99% 30

Learn more about which is the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 right here.

MW2 weapon stats: Shotguns

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM Lockwood 300 200/200/200/200 1/1/1/2 0ms 1263 379 Expedite 12 300/300/300/300* 1/1/1/1 0ms 730 146 Bryson 800 300/300/300/300* 1/1/1/1 0ms 415 83 Bryson 890 300/300/300/300* 1/1/1/1 0ms 380 76

*Due to the nature of Shotguns and the Modern Warfare 2 testing environment, we were not able to gain a clear picture of the exact damage values of each Shotgun.

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size Lockwood 300 380ms 3.15s 2.62s 92% 2 Expedite 12 330ms 8.18s 0.95s* 95% 7 Bryson 800 380ms 8.92s 0.77s* 79% 8 Bryson 890 330ms 3.08s 2.62s 81% 8

*These values are for per-bullet reloading.

Here are our thoughts on which of these is the best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 right now.

MW2 weapon stats: LMGs

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM Sakin MG38 49/37/34/33 3/5/6/7 274ms 405 657 HCR 56 48/35/33/32 3/5/6/8 238ms 441 756 556 Icarus 46/42/32/31 3/4/5/6 228ms 552 789 RAAL MG 62/50/42/39 2/3/4/5 213ms 468 562 RPK 52/38/36/34 3/4/6/7 297ms 384 607 RAPP H 48/39/34/30 3/4/6/7 221ms 528 813

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size Sakin MG38 450ms 8.42s 7.18s 81% 100 HCR 56 420ms 4.13s 3.82s 77% 60 556 Icarus 370ms 7.13s 6.97s 80% 75 RAAL MG 500ms 7.85s 7.52s 79% 75 RPK 430ms 5.03s 4.27s 83% 75 RAPP H 450ms 7.67s 6.93s 85% 75

LMGs aren't top of the meta right now, but they're still extremely powerful in capable hands. Learn about the best LMG in Modern Warfare 2 here.

MW2 weapon stats: Marksman Rifles

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM EBR-14 125/72/66/60 2/3/3/4 407ms 354 295 SP-R 208 195/167/93/93 1/1/2/2 0ms 198 71 Lockwood Mk2 153/108/90/90 1/2/2/3 0ms 196 109 LM-S 121/66/66/55 2/3/4/4 347ms 381 346 SA-B 50 180/162/90/90 1/1/2/2 0ms 189 70 TAQ-M 136/84/71/65 2/2/3/3 487ms 346 247

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size EBR-14 270ms 2.52s 1.98s 86% 10 SP-R 208 350ms 3.65s 2.75s 83% 5 Lockwood Mk2 280ms 5.6s 0.55s* 85% 6 LM-S 280ms 3.05s 2.1s 83% 10 SA-B 50 300ms 3.65s 2.75s 85% 10 TAQ-M 270ms 2.58s 2.08s 85% 10

*This value is for per-bullet reloading.

See our guide on which is the very best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 to find out more.

MW2 weapon stats: Sniper Rifles

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM MCPR-300 275/163/107/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 122 45 Signal 50 234/163/102/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 361 133 LA-B 330 275/163/122/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 158 58 SP-X 80 275/163/122/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 166 61

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size MCPR-300 580ms 4.37s 3.68s 83% 10 Signal 50 680ms 5.38s 4.1s 82% 5 LA-B 330 600ms 3.67s 2.73s 83% 5 SP-X 80 520ms 3.67s 2.8s 86% 5

Take a look at our guide to the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 to see what these stats mean in an actual match.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That covers all 39 primary guns in Modern Warfare 2 and their associated weapon stats. For a better idea of how these stats translate to on-the-ground effectiveness, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our guides on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, or the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode and Warzone 2.0 release date.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.