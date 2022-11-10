Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats: Damage, Time-To-Kill, ADS speed, and moreIn-depth stats on all 39 primary weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Looking for weapon stats on every gun in Modern Warfare 2? It's always a very good idea to spend some time learning the stats, strengths, and limitations of each gun in any FPS game, and the same is true of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with its array of almost 40 highly customisable primary weapons.
If you've ever wondered exactly how much damage a headshot deals with an M4, or you want to know how many shots it takes with a Vel 46 to kill an enemy, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find our in-depth Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats tables, covering everything from damage and time-to-kill stats to ADS and movement speeds.
MW2 weapon stats: Assault Rifles
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|M4
|44/28/28/28
|4/6/8/9
|291ms
|385
|824
|TAQ-56
|43/34/31/29
|3/5/6/8
|278ms
|367
|647
|Kastov 762
|77/42/35/35
|3/4/5/6
|292ms
|432
|617
|Lachmann-556
|44/36/32/28
|3/5/6/7
|243ms
|444
|740
|STB 556
|42/36/33/33
|3/5/6/7
|235ms
|460
|766
|M16
|51/39/34/30
|3/4/6/7
|362ms
|324
|498 (990, 766*)
|Kastov-74U
|77/42/38/35
|3/4/5/6
|267ms
|473
|675
|Kastov 545
|61/33/30/28
|4/5/7/8
|356ms
|371
|675
*The M16 has three RPM values. The first value is its regular burst-fire RPM. The second value is its burst-fire RPM without counting the 200ms delay between bursts. The third value is its RPM in single-shot fire mode.
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|M4
|220ms
|2.3s
|2.23s
|87%
|30
|TAQ-56
|250ms
|2.57s
|2.08s
|86%
|30
|Kastov 762
|250ms
|2.6s
|2.15s
|86%
|30
|Lachmann-556
|230ms
|3.43s
|2.95s
|86%
|30
|STB 556
|220ms
|3.03s
|2.22s
|86%
|30
|M16
|280ms
|2.33s
|2.25s
|86%
|30
|Kastov-74U
|200ms
|2.52s
|2.13s
|93%
|30
|Kastov 545
|250ms
|2.5s
|2.15s
|89%
|30
MW2 weapon stats: Battle Rifles
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|Lachmann-762
|100/57/52/48
|2/3/4/5
|283ms
|402
|423 (643*)
|S0-14
|98/57/44/40
|2/3/4/5
|287ms
|398
|419 (792*)
|TAQ-V
|98/56/51/37
|2/3/4/5
|285ms
|393
|421 (595*)
|FTAC Recon
|101/58/49/47
|2/3/4/5
|267ms
|435
|450 (610*)
*These values are for full-auto mode.
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|Lachmann-762
|320ms
|2.6s
|2.08s
|85%
|20
|S0-14
|280ms
|2.95s
|2.53s
|85%
|20
|TAQ-V
|280ms
|2.6s
|2.1s
|90%
|20
|FTAC Recon
|280ms
|2.33s
|2.23s
|86%
|10
MW2 weapon stats: SMGs
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|VEL 46
|40/25/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|245ms
|408
|979
|MX9
|49/34/34/32
|3/5/6/8
|234ms
|436
|769
|Lachmann Sub
|47/34/34/32
|3/5/6/8
|218ms
|467
|824
|Vaznev-9K
|47/34/34/31
|3/5/6/8
|223ms
|457
|806
|FSS Hurricane
|48/34/34/31
|3/5/6/8
|254ms
|401
|708
|Minibak
|49/36/36/33
|3/5/6/7
|273ms
|396
|660
|PDSW 528
|40/25/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|259ms
|386
|927
|Fennec 45
|42/27/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|213ms
|507
|1126
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|VEL 46
|200ms
|1.95s
|1.95s
|90%
|40
|MX9
|200ms
|2.45s
|2.28s
|95%
|25
|Lachmann Sub
|200ms
|3.3s
|3.12s
|90%
|30
|Vaznev-9K
|180ms
|3.38s
|2.77s
|88%
|30
|FSS Hurricane
|250ms
|3.68s
|3.27s
|88%
|50
|Minibak
|250ms
|2.45s
|2.05s
|89%
|64
|PDSW 528
|280ms
|3.17s
|2.78s
|89%
|50
|Fennec 45
|220ms
|2.93s
|2.8s
|99%
|30
MW2 weapon stats: Shotguns
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|Lockwood 300
|200/200/200/200
|1/1/1/2
|0ms
|1263
|379
|Expedite 12
|300/300/300/300*
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|730
|146
|Bryson 800
|300/300/300/300*
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|415
|83
|Bryson 890
|300/300/300/300*
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|380
|76
*Due to the nature of Shotguns and the Modern Warfare 2 testing environment, we were not able to gain a clear picture of the exact damage values of each Shotgun.
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|Lockwood 300
|380ms
|3.15s
|2.62s
|92%
|2
|Expedite 12
|330ms
|8.18s
|0.95s*
|95%
|7
|Bryson 800
|380ms
|8.92s
|0.77s*
|79%
|8
|Bryson 890
|330ms
|3.08s
|2.62s
|81%
|8
*These values are for per-bullet reloading.
MW2 weapon stats: LMGs
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|Sakin MG38
|49/37/34/33
|3/5/6/7
|274ms
|405
|657
|HCR 56
|48/35/33/32
|3/5/6/8
|238ms
|441
|756
|556 Icarus
|46/42/32/31
|3/4/5/6
|228ms
|552
|789
|RAAL MG
|62/50/42/39
|2/3/4/5
|213ms
|468
|562
|RPK
|52/38/36/34
|3/4/6/7
|297ms
|384
|607
|RAPP H
|48/39/34/30
|3/4/6/7
|221ms
|528
|813
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|Sakin MG38
|450ms
|8.42s
|7.18s
|81%
|100
|HCR 56
|420ms
|4.13s
|3.82s
|77%
|60
|556 Icarus
|370ms
|7.13s
|6.97s
|80%
|75
|RAAL MG
|500ms
|7.85s
|7.52s
|79%
|75
|RPK
|430ms
|5.03s
|4.27s
|83%
|75
|RAPP H
|450ms
|7.67s
|6.93s
|85%
|75
MW2 weapon stats: Marksman Rifles
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|EBR-14
|125/72/66/60
|2/3/3/4
|407ms
|354
|295
|SP-R 208
|195/167/93/93
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|198
|71
|Lockwood Mk2
|153/108/90/90
|1/2/2/3
|0ms
|196
|109
|LM-S
|121/66/66/55
|2/3/4/4
|347ms
|381
|346
|SA-B 50
|180/162/90/90
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|189
|70
|TAQ-M
|136/84/71/65
|2/2/3/3
|487ms
|346
|247
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|EBR-14
|270ms
|2.52s
|1.98s
|86%
|10
|SP-R 208
|350ms
|3.65s
|2.75s
|83%
|5
|Lockwood Mk2
|280ms
|5.6s
|0.55s*
|85%
|6
|LM-S
|280ms
|3.05s
|2.1s
|83%
|10
|SA-B 50
|300ms
|3.65s
|2.75s
|85%
|10
|TAQ-M
|270ms
|2.58s
|2.08s
|85%
|10
*This value is for per-bullet reloading.
MW2 weapon stats: Sniper Rifles
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|MCPR-300
|275/163/107/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|122
|45
|Signal 50
|234/163/102/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|361
|133
|LA-B 330
|275/163/122/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|158
|58
|SP-X 80
|275/163/122/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|166
|61
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|MCPR-300
|580ms
|4.37s
|3.68s
|83%
|10
|Signal 50
|680ms
|5.38s
|4.1s
|82%
|5
|LA-B 330
|600ms
|3.67s
|2.73s
|83%
|5
|SP-X 80
|520ms
|3.67s
|2.8s
|86%
|5
That covers all 39 primary guns in Modern Warfare 2 and their associated weapon stats. For a better idea of how these stats translate to on-the-ground effectiveness, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our guides on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, or the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode and Warzone 2.0 release date.
