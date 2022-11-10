If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats: Damage, Time-To-Kill, ADS speed, and more

In-depth stats on all 39 primary weapons in Modern Warfare 2
A soldier wearing a red skull mask aims a red M4 assault rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Looking for weapon stats on every gun in Modern Warfare 2? It's always a very good idea to spend some time learning the stats, strengths, and limitations of each gun in any FPS game, and the same is true of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with its array of almost 40 highly customisable primary weapons.

If you've ever wondered exactly how much damage a headshot deals with an M4, or you want to know how many shots it takes with a Vel 46 to kill an enemy, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find our in-depth Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats tables, covering everything from damage and time-to-kill stats to ADS and movement speeds.

MW2 weapon stats: Assault Rifles

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
M444/28/28/284/6/8/9291ms385824
TAQ-5643/34/31/293/5/6/8278ms367647
Kastov 76277/42/35/353/4/5/6292ms432617
Lachmann-55644/36/32/283/5/6/7243ms444740
STB 55642/36/33/333/5/6/7235ms460766
M1651/39/34/303/4/6/7362ms324498 (990, 766*)
Kastov-74U77/42/38/353/4/5/6267ms473675
Kastov 54561/33/30/284/5/7/8356ms371675

*The M16 has three RPM values. The first value is its regular burst-fire RPM. The second value is its burst-fire RPM without counting the 200ms delay between bursts. The third value is its RPM in single-shot fire mode.

NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
M4220ms2.3s2.23s87%30
TAQ-56250ms2.57s2.08s86%30
Kastov 762250ms2.6s2.15s86%30
Lachmann-556230ms3.43s2.95s86%30
STB 556220ms3.03s2.22s86%30
M16280ms2.33s2.25s86%30
Kastov-74U200ms2.52s2.13s93%30
Kastov 545250ms2.5s2.15s89%30

Learn more about MW2's roster of ARs with our guide on the best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2!

MW2 weapon stats: Battle Rifles

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
Lachmann-762100/57/52/482/3/4/5283ms402423 (643*)
S0-1498/57/44/402/3/4/5287ms398419 (792*)
TAQ-V98/56/51/372/3/4/5285ms393421 (595*)
FTAC Recon101/58/49/472/3/4/5267ms435450 (610*)

*These values are for full-auto mode.

NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
Lachmann-762320ms2.6s2.08s85%20
S0-14280ms2.95s2.53s85%20
TAQ-V280ms2.6s2.1s90%20
FTAC Recon280ms2.33s2.23s86%10

Explore Battle Rifles in further detail with our guide to the best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 weapon stats: SMGs

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
VEL 4640/25/25/234/6/8/10245ms408979
MX949/34/34/323/5/6/8234ms436769
Lachmann Sub47/34/34/323/5/6/8218ms467824
Vaznev-9K47/34/34/313/5/6/8223ms457806
FSS Hurricane48/34/34/313/5/6/8254ms401708
Minibak49/36/36/333/5/6/7273ms396660
PDSW 52840/25/25/234/6/8/10259ms386927
Fennec 4542/27/25/234/6/8/10213ms5071126
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
VEL 46200ms1.95s1.95s90%40
MX9200ms2.45s2.28s95%25
Lachmann Sub200ms3.3s3.12s90%30
Vaznev-9K180ms3.38s2.77s88%30
FSS Hurricane250ms3.68s3.27s88%50
Minibak250ms2.45s2.05s89%64
PDSW 528280ms3.17s2.78s89%50
Fennec 45220ms2.93s2.8s99%30

Learn more about which is the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 right here.

MW2 weapon stats: Shotguns

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
Lockwood 300200/200/200/2001/1/1/20ms1263379
Expedite 12300/300/300/300*1/1/1/10ms730146
Bryson 800300/300/300/300*1/1/1/10ms41583
Bryson 890300/300/300/300*1/1/1/10ms38076

*Due to the nature of Shotguns and the Modern Warfare 2 testing environment, we were not able to gain a clear picture of the exact damage values of each Shotgun.

NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
Lockwood 300380ms3.15s2.62s92%2
Expedite 12330ms8.18s0.95s*95%7
Bryson 800380ms8.92s0.77s*79%8
Bryson 890330ms3.08s2.62s81%8

*These values are for per-bullet reloading.

Here are our thoughts on which of these is the best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 right now.

MW2 weapon stats: LMGs

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
Sakin MG3849/37/34/333/5/6/7274ms405657
HCR 5648/35/33/323/5/6/8238ms441756
556 Icarus46/42/32/313/4/5/6228ms552789
RAAL MG62/50/42/392/3/4/5213ms468562
RPK52/38/36/343/4/6/7297ms384607
RAPP H48/39/34/303/4/6/7221ms528813
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
Sakin MG38450ms8.42s7.18s81%100
HCR 56420ms4.13s3.82s77%60
556 Icarus370ms7.13s6.97s80%75
RAAL MG500ms7.85s7.52s79%75
RPK430ms5.03s4.27s83%75
RAPP H450ms7.67s6.93s85%75

LMGs aren't top of the meta right now, but they're still extremely powerful in capable hands. Learn about the best LMG in Modern Warfare 2 here.

MW2 weapon stats: Marksman Rifles

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
EBR-14125/72/66/602/3/3/4407ms354295
SP-R 208195/167/93/931/1/2/20ms19871
Lockwood Mk2153/108/90/901/2/2/30ms196109
LM-S121/66/66/552/3/4/4347ms381346
SA-B 50180/162/90/901/1/2/20ms18970
TAQ-M136/84/71/652/2/3/3487ms346247
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
EBR-14270ms2.52s1.98s86%10
SP-R 208350ms3.65s2.75s83%5
Lockwood Mk2280ms5.6s0.55s*85%6
LM-S280ms3.05s2.1s83%10
SA-B 50300ms3.65s2.75s85%10
TAQ-M270ms2.58s2.08s85%10

*This value is for per-bullet reloading.

See our guide on which is the very best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 to find out more.

MW2 weapon stats: Sniper Rifles

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
MCPR-300275/163/107/911/1/2/20ms12245
Signal 50234/163/102/911/1/2/20ms361133
LA-B 330275/163/122/911/1/2/20ms15858
SP-X 80275/163/122/911/1/2/20ms16661
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
MCPR-300580ms4.37s3.68s83%10
Signal 50680ms5.38s4.1s82%5
LA-B 330600ms3.67s2.73s83%5
SP-X 80520ms3.67s2.8s86%5

Take a look at our guide to the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 to see what these stats mean in an actual match.

That covers all 39 primary guns in Modern Warfare 2 and their associated weapon stats. For a better idea of how these stats translate to on-the-ground effectiveness, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our guides on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, or the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode and Warzone 2.0 release date.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

