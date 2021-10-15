Mon Amour is the most crazed, loved up take on Flappy Bird you'll ever see

Mon Amour is the most crazed, loved up take on Flappy Bird you'll ever seeAnother kiss of life from Onion Games
It's been a banner week for Japanese indie game releases. First we had the delightful puzzle platformer ElecHead, now we have the latest from Onion Games, Mon Amour. It's a one-button score attack game in the same vein as Flappy Bird, only instead of piloting a dumpy chicken through a bunch of green pipes, here you're guiding a spinning, mustachioed man toward dozens of smoochable women. But before you arch that eyebrow at its somewhat questionable premise, yes, this is another entry from Onion Games where kissing saves the day, following in the esteemed footsteps of Chulip and Dandy Dungeon - and yes, it is every bit as mad and baffling (and exquisitely designed) as you'd expect.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information