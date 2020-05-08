Monster-fighting action game Scarlet Nexus is coming to PC

This anime-style action game about fighting off the creatively-named "others" was one of the many trailers we peeped during Xbox's big reveal real yesterday. Bandai Namco have announced that Scarlet Nexus is actually coming to PC as well, so we'll get to do a bit of monster butt-kickin' too. Is that an evil bouquet of flowers in a corset down in yon trailer? Yup, of course it is.

"In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it," say Bandai Namco. "Deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains."

Naturally the Others are impervious to normal weapons and can only be fought by humans with these extra-sensory abilities. Looks like you'll play as one of these psychic folks, one Yuito Sumeragi with the ability to telekinesis stuff all over the place like cars and trains and all.

We don't know much yet about how the combat plays out aside from the fact that it looks pretty action-y. Slash stuff with a sword. Hit stuff with a car. Bandai say it's got "a streamlined combat system that balances fast-paced action with strategic planning," though that's not particularly specific.

Bandai say that Scarlet Nexus will come to PC by way of Steam, though it doesn't appear to have a steam page just yet.

Here's all the other PC news from Microsoft's showcase yesterday.