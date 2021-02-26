Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC next year

If you're into fighting big monsters with even bigger weapons then I have some good news for you. Capcom have confirmed that the Nintendo Switch action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PC early 2022. Rise will be similar to its beast-slaying hack and slash predecessor Monster Hunter World, with open areas to explore, though with slightly faster-paced combat this time. It also features little dog pals rather than cat ones, so it's absolutely on my watch list.

"We received a lot of requests for a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, particularly from overseas players, and so we have decided to develop a version for PC, which we aim to release in early 2022," producer Ryozo Tsujimoto told IGN.

Monster Hunter Rise will let players hunt and explore in an open world in four player co-op. You'll be tracking down lots of brand new beasts and you'll do it with a new companion, the Palamute. Rather than the cat-like Palicoes you might be used to, these ones are like dogs and also you can ride them so they're already ten times better.

Tsujimoto adds that the PC version is still in development, so there are no details to share on the port just yet. It will be interesting to see how well it plays on PC though, as Tsujimoto also says the game was specifically designed for Switch: "We considered the characteristics of the Nintendo Switch, which can be used as a handheld, and with that in mind we focused on hunting at a higher tempo than before."

This isn't the first we've heard of Rise coming to PC, either. Last year, Capcom fell victim to a ransomware attack, with hackers leaking plans for multiple upcoming projects including Rise's PC port.

Monster Hunter Rise hits Nintendo Switch on March 26th, while its PC debut is set for early next year.

Rise has a lot to live up to following Monster Hunter World. We reckon it's one of the best RPGs and best action games on PC. Our Monster Hunter World review calls it "gorgeous and exciting" with "a frankly bewildering amount of content".