Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will land on PC in July

Capcom have hatched some good news for PC-playing Monster Hunter fans. The upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin is launching on PC in July simultaneous with the Nintendo Switch release. Don't go sharpening your blades just yet though, this is the Monster Hunter spinoff where you'll befriend giant monsters instead of hunting them. See, look at that player and Pukei-Pukei in harmony. They're pals, somehow. Oh, and Wings Of Ruin will have a co-op mode for your real pals too.

"Hatch, raise, and live alongside monsters as a Monster Rider in this fun-filled RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe," Capcom say. "Our epic tale begins with the mass disappearance of Rathalos from around the world. At the start of the story, you meet a Wyverian girl who knew your illustrious grandfather, Red. She has been entrusted with an egg, but what's inside it?"

No points for guessing that it's a Rathalos egg before you watch the new trailer right here.

Wings Of Ruin will have you form bonds with monsters—they're called "monsties" here though—that you'll recognise if you've done you share of monster hunting in the past. There's the Legiana, Anjanath, Pukei-Pukei, and that terribly annoying Kulu-Ya-Ku, among others. It's essentially Pokemon meets How To Train Your Dragon in my mind.

Capcom let on that there will also be a co-op component for up to four players where you can team up with friends for quests.

My two cents is that it'll be nice to do a bit of monster riding instead of monster hunting. I've only sunk my teeth into a bit of Monster Hunter: World in the past but I admit I always get a little sad at the end of hunts. Chasing down these giant creatures that are trying to escape me and my relentless hunter pals is a bit grim. I'll be much happier being pals with them. Even the Kulu-Ya-Ku.

It's good to see a MonHunt game making its way to PC simultaneous with a console launch, too. Monster Hunter: World released on PC several months behind the console versions. Upcoming Monster Hunter Rise is launching on the Nintendo Switch later this month and expected on PC early next year.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will launch on July 9th. It will be available on Steam, though it doesn't look to have a store page up just yet.