Monster Hunter Wilds: What carries over from the beta

Wondering what carries over from the Monster Hunter Wilds betas? While you can't transfer all progress like your money and items, there are a couple of rewards for participating. And fortunately, you don't really have to do all that much to get them.

By simply creating a character in either the Open Beta Test 1 or 2, you'll get two rewards for when Monster Hunter Wilds releases. In addition to those rewards, you can also import your hunter and palico appearance. Just make sure you play on the platform where you plan on playing the full game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Open beta test rewards for Monster Hunter Wilds

The first reward hunters can claim is the open beta test bonus pendant. It's a little Felyne stuffed animal. If you played during the first open beta test, you'll already have this reward going into the main game. However, if you haven't, you can still get it by creating a character in the second beta test.

For those of you unfamiliar with pendants, they were in the Monster Hunter World expansion, Iceborne. They're a way to show off any achievements you've accomplished by placing an accessory on your weapons. Some of the ways you could get pendants were by completing certain quests, hunting tough monsters, or helping players out frequently.

Image credit: Capcom

The second reward that carries over is exclusive to Open Beta Test 2. While it isn't a unique pendant or talisman, it is an item pack to help you get started. It never hurts to have extra items and I can guarantee you'll want those Armor Spheres.

The traps and Tranq Bombs are also great to start with so you can capture monsters immediately. Regardless of whether you're looking for specific item drops or just to knock out a monster a little quicker.

10 Raw Meat

3 Shock Traps

3 Pitfall Traps

10 Tranq Bombs

3 Large Barrel Bombs

5 Armor Spheres

10 Flash Pods

10 Large Dung Pods

Getting the Monster Hunter Wilds rewards without spoiling anything

If you want to get the beta rewards without worrying about spoilers, you can try creating a character in the beta and quit immediately afterwards. Once you finish in the character creator, a window appears about saving your game. This is likely enough to save your data meeting the requirements for both rewards.

With that said, you can test how well it will run without playing the beta if you're curious about that too. Capcom provided a benchmark tool alongside lowering the PC system requirements.

But, if you don't mind playing the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, you can try your hand at both the first monster and even the flagship one, among others. They're a good opportunity to practice with your limited beginner armour and weapons, which makes for one heck of a challenge to enjoy before Monster Hunter Wilds releases on 28th February.