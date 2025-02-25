What time does Monster Hunter Wilds release?

Wondering when Monster Hunter Wilds releases in your time zone? It's just about time to hop aboard a Seikret and take to the plains of Monster Hunter Wilds, which offers up a plethora of new beasties and cool ways to carve them up for armour and weaponry. If you're an old fan of Capcom's longrunning "let's cull the monster population" franchise, you're probably counting down the minutes until you can play. If you're a newcomer, then Monster Hunter Wilds is an excellent entry point into the addictive grind of tackling behemoths for bigger and better gear.

If you're wondering when you can start sharpening your Great Sword or getting your Kinsects ready, we're here to assist. In this guide, we'll break down the exact dates and times that Monster Hunter Wilds releases in your region, as well as when you can pre-load the game as well as what pre-order bonuses are in store for aspiring hunters who want to start playing ASAP.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monster Hunter Wilds release time

Monster Hunter Wilds releases globally on Friday, 28th February, but depending on where you're located in the world, you may technically be playing the game on the 27th. PC and console release times are also slightly different in various regions.

Here are the Monster Hunter Wilds release times divided up by time zone:

Region PC Time Console Time Date US West Coast 9 PM PST 9 PM PST 27th Feb Central America 11 PM CST 12 AM CST 27th Feb US East Coast 12 AM EST 12 AM EST 28th Feb Brazil 2 AM BRT 12 AM BRT 28th Feb UK 5 AM GMT 12 AM GMT 28th Feb Central Europe 6 AM CET 12 AM CET 28th Feb Eastern Europe 7 AM EET 12 AM EET 28th Feb South Africa 7 AM SAST 12 AM SAST 28th Feb Saudi Arabia 8 AM AST 12 AM AST 28th Feb Dubai 9 AM GST 12 AM GST 28th Feb Singapore 1 PM SGT 12 AM SGT 28th Feb Japan 2 PM JST 12 AM JST 28th Feb New Zealand 6 PM NZDT 12 AM NZDT 28th Feb

Image credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds pre-load time

If you've already pre-ordered Monster Hunter Wilds, you can pre-load the game as early as Tuesday, 25th February. The exact pre-load times depend on whether you're playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S.

PC and Xbox Series X|S : 9 PM PT, globally (25th Feb)

: 9 PM PT, globally (25th Feb) PS5: 48 hours prior to launch in each region

Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonuses

Wondering what you get if you buy Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of time? Anyone who pre-orders one of the game's digital editions gets the following swag:

Guild Knight Set : A unique layered armor that's very swashbuckling.

: A unique layered armor that's very swashbuckling. Hope Charm: A unique talisman that'll serve you well in the early game.

Image credit: Capcom

That's a wrap on Monster Hunter Wilds release times. If you've already gotten in early and experienced the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, take a quick peek at our guide on exactly what carries over from the beta. For everyone else, keep your eyes on Rock Paper Shotgun in the upcoming weeks as we dive deep on this latest expansive entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, revealing everything on all of the game's weapons, bosses, and beyond.