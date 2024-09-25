Monster Hunter Wilds releases 28th Feb 2025, which gives modders enough time to silence the uncanny talking Palicos

Something magical occurred to me this morning: fit-flaying RPG Monster Hunter Wilds will be the first time I get to play a Monster Hunter game while also being a cat dad. It’s going to great! “What’s that, eh?!” I’ll say, pointing to a Doshaguma in a manner that might foolishly suggest I expect her to give a damn. “Mraow”, she’ll reply, knock over my coffee, then go back to sleep. “It’s you!” I’ll exclaim, pointing to the Palico I’ve spent six hours making look just like her. “That looks nothing like me, you odorous lummox,” she’ll institute with a cocked eyebrow, then go shout at an ant for a bit.

Ah well, at least I have videogames - this one is out on the 28th of Febwar, 2025. Here’s a trailer from last night’s Sony-me-doo:

As expected, it looks vast and beautiful, although I’m still deeply disturbed by the choice to have the Palico’s speak human language. I was such a fan of their silly cat puns that I interviewed the localisation team a while back, and I’m just not convinced they’ll hit quite the same spoken out loud. Also present is the series’ traditional “this creature whose territory we’ve just invaded to carve it up for parts is somehow hostile towards us. Plucky heroes, assemble!” which I wrote about here, but that’s par for the course by now. I’m past the point of trying to take Monster Hunter stories at all seriously - I simply wish to bonk a large lizard.

Misgivings aside, I’m a mark for the monst, and perhaps an even bigger mark for the RE Engine, so I cannot wait to stick my face in this, much like my cat has started sticking her face into the saucepan of boiled egg water when there’s fresh water right there, you tiny criminal. Our Edwin was privy to a demo for Wilds earlier this year, which you can find here.