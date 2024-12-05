Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is the sequel to the shopkeeping dungeon crawler, out next year

Dealing with perpetually unsatisfied, stunningly entitled hordes of chittering monsters and the occasional visit from a lumbering oaf of a boss can be tough work. But enough about working in retail - dungeon crawling action sell’em up Moonlighter is getting a sequel! Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault looks to be just what you want from a follow-up. Created once again by Digital Sun, whose recent works include the excellent Cataclismo, it’s prettier and vaster, with expanded merchanting and deeper dungeoneering. It's out sometime in 2025.

This time around, white-haired hero Will and his companions are “stranded in a mysterious dimension in the village of Tresna”. Will simply cannot wait to get back to more retail work, and soon discovers “a tantalizing opportunity to return home, thanks to a curious relic collector”. If horror stories of antiquity have taught me anything, it’s to immediately purchase any curious relics you find. Bonus points if its mysterious power only grows in tandem with your own hubris. Sounds fun! Here are some features:

Revive Tresna’s Splendor: Invest in the village’s development by supporting local businesses, upgrading gear, and unlocking new opportunities. As Tresna flourishes, so will your shop’s fortunes. Loot Like a Legend: Prepare your gear, restrain your nerves, and delve into treacherous vaults filled with unimaginable treasures. But beware: the deeper you go, the higher the stakes—and the greater the risks. Master the Art of Shopkeeping: Transform your hard-earned loot into profits by charming customers and haggling like a pro. Customize your shop with dazzling decorations to draw even more eager buyers.

“It definitely needs more variety earlier on, but when Moonlighter gets going, it's tremendously compelling,” is wot John (RPS in peace) thunk of the original back in 2018. “It's very charming, very beautiful, and both its comprising halves are enjoyable in their own ways.”

Disclosure: Brendan did some words for this. I asked him five random words he used but he wouldn’t tell me.