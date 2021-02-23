More first-party PlayStation games are headed to PC, starting with Days Gone in spring

The prestige sad dads are coming. No, I'm not talking about Alec (RPS in peace), but new PlayStation first-party games headed to PC. After the success of Horizon: Zero Dawn, which was released for PC last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan says more are on the way. The first will be open world zombie survival/wife guy drama Days Gone, which is coming this spring.

Speaking to GQ, Ryan said that Sony considered Horizon's release on PC a success.

"We assessed the exercise in two ways," he said. "Firstly, in terms of the straightforward success of the activity of publishing the game on PC, people liked it and they bought it. We also looked at it through the lens of what the PlayStation community thought about it. There was no massive adverse reaction to it. So we will continue to take mission steps in this direction."

I am glad he thinks that, because I want all games everywhere to come to PC, but personally I'd say that the adverse reaction to it was pretty massive. A glance at the graph on Steam shows that in its month of release, it had over 5000 negative reviews, most citing performance issues, crashes, and other glitches. Maybe that wasn't the kind of "adverse reaction" Ryan was looking out for, and the issues seemed to be fixed via post-release patches.

Ryan also cited porting being easier than in the past, the higher cost of making games, and the opportunity to "expose those great games to a wider audience" as reasons for bringing more Sony games to PC.

Days Gone will be the first, arriving sometime in the spring. The open world zombie game was one of the worst received of Sony's first-party games during the last console generation, but hopefully it's another step towards getting Spider-Man and God Of War on PC.