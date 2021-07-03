If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Mortal Kombat 11 isn't getting any new characters

Its developers are moving on to their next project
Graham Smith
Mortal Kombat 11 launched a couple of years ago and players have been kept fed with a steady drip of new DLC and characters. No more, say developers NetherRealm. They're now focusing on their unnamed next project, leaving MK11 behind.

The game's official Twitter account announced the news yesterday:

Mortal Kombat 11's DLC has gone to some interesting places, incorporating not just characters from the older games but Robocop, the Terminator T-800 and John Rambo. It also rolled all the DLC together into the Ultimate edition.

NetherRealm haven't said what their "next project" will be, but people's best guesses focus on their other fighting series, Injustice, which stars characters from DC Comics. NetherRealm is owned by Warner Bros., who also own DC. The last game in that series, Injustice 2, had a similar love affair with DLC charcters, adding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.

Brendan was the last fightboy we had on RPS, and he had plenty positive to say in his Mortal Kombat 11 review, while having qualms about the crunch (krunch?) conditions the game was allegedly made under.

