If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MSI's RX 6650 XT graphics card is down to £300 with two free games

A faster card than the RTX 3060, while costing £80 less.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
an msi radeon rx 6650 xt gaming x model

MSI's RX 6650 XT is a capable graphics card for 1440p gaming, and it's down from £380 to £299.99 at Overclockers after a healthy discount.

It also comes with AMD's Raise the Game Bundle, which includes copies of two upcoming games: Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol (confusingly titled 'The Callisto Project' by a potentially short-sighted Overclockers staffer). This is a pretty solid deal for three hundred of your Great British Pounds, especially as GTX 16-series cards were selling for this much recently and offer far worse performance.

The RX 6650 XT was a last-gasp upgrade released earlier this year, as James' review attests, and offers a solid gaming experience.

Generally you've got a choice of 1080p gaming with all the bells and whistles (save for RT), or 1440p gaming with a few settings tweaks, with results that beat out the RTX 3060 (~£380 at OCUK) and sit a close distance behind the RTX 3060 Ti (which costs significantly more at ~£440!).

Most importantly when reading that review, you should note the modestly-excited tone for a card that then cost £426 - so getting an equivalently powerful card for £126 less is pretty impressive!

We've seen some incredible deals on AMD graphics cards as of late, so this is a great time to pick one up - especially for the low-end to mid-range cards that aren't likely to see an RX 7000-series replacement for the better part of the year, or even longer!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch