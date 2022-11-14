MSI's RX 6650 XT graphics card is down to £300 with two free games

MSI's RX 6650 XT is a capable graphics card for 1440p gaming, and it's down from £380 to £299.99 at Overclockers after a healthy discount.

It also comes with AMD's Raise the Game Bundle, which includes copies of two upcoming games: Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol (confusingly titled 'The Callisto Project' by a potentially short-sighted Overclockers staffer). This is a pretty solid deal for three hundred of your Great British Pounds, especially as GTX 16-series cards were selling for this much recently and offer far worse performance.

The RX 6650 XT was a last-gasp upgrade released earlier this year, as James' review attests, and offers a solid gaming experience.

Generally you've got a choice of 1080p gaming with all the bells and whistles (save for RT), or 1440p gaming with a few settings tweaks, with results that beat out the RTX 3060 (~£380 at OCUK) and sit a close distance behind the RTX 3060 Ti (which costs significantly more at ~£440!).

Most importantly when reading that review, you should note the modestly-excited tone for a card that then cost £426 - so getting an equivalently powerful card for £126 less is pretty impressive!

We've seen some incredible deals on AMD graphics cards as of late, so this is a great time to pick one up - especially for the low-end to mid-range cards that aren't likely to see an RX 7000-series replacement for the better part of the year, or even longer!