MTG Arena codes for September 2024
How to redeem MTG Arena codes.
MTG Arena lets players play Magic: The Gathering on mobile and PC for free, giving the classic TCG a much lower barrier to entry. In MTGA, you’ll build up your virtual card collection, create the decks of your dreams, and face off against friends near and far.
However, with MTG Arena’s status as a free-to-play game, it can be tricky to get new cards and resources after hitting a certain point. If you’re stuck (or just feel like things are moving pretty slowly, let's be honest), luckily, you can use MTG Arena codes to stock up on booster packs, cosmetics like card sleeves, and the occasional XP. Wizards of the Coast shares unique codes in physical card packs, but there are also quite a few codes floating around online that you won't have to pay for. To save you some valuable card-battling time, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired MTG Arena code right here.
All working MTG Arena codes
- PlayBRO: 3 x The Brother's War boosters
- PlayDMUAlchemy: 3 x Dominaria boosters
MTG Arena Rewards
Often with the release of a new set, Wizards of the Coast will give MTGA players a few freebies when they boot up the game. Here's what's up for grabs right now:
- 3 x Phyrexia boosters
- 3 x Wolds of Eldraine boosters
- 3 x Bloomburrow boosters
- 3 x Alchemy: Bloomburrow boosters
- 3 x Outlaws of Thunder Junction boosters
- 6 x Alchemy: Murders at Karlov Manor boosters
- 3 x Shadows Over Innistrad remastered boosters
- 3 x Alchemy: Eldraine boosters
- 3 x March of the Machine boosters
- 3 x March of the Machine: The Aftermath boosters
- 3 x Modern Horizons III boosters
- 3 x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan boosters
- 3 x Phyrexia: All Will Be One boosters
- 3 x Alchemy: Thunder Junction boosters
- 3 x The Lords of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth boosters
- 3 x Khans of Tarkir boosters
- 6 x Alchemy: The Brothers War boosters
- 1 x Wastes Back Land card
All expired MTG Arena codes
- PlayDND
- PlayHBG
- 2005
- CabarettiAlliance
- CrimeIsAnArtForm
- FunIsntFree
- InformationIsPower
- MaestroCasualty
- ObscuraConnive
- ReadTheFinePrint
- RiveteerBlitz
- oba
- impeccable
- izoni
- murdered
- AlquistProft
- THREADS
- MELLON
- PlayIkoria
- PlayKaldheim
- PlayM21
- PlayMID
- PlayNEO
- PlayNEOAlchemy
- PlaySNC
- PlayStrixhaven
- PlayTheros
- PlayVOW
- PlayZendikar
- TryKaladesh
- FNMAtHome
- AlwaysFinishTheJob
- BrokerShield
- PlayDMU
- PlayAlchemyNewCapenna
- ARTCLUB
- BORROWEDTIME
- CIRCUITMENDER
- COURIERBAT
- DEBATEDUELISTS
- ENLIGHTENME
- EXPERIMENTALOVERLOAD
- FOILFUNGUS
- GAMEAWARDS
- GAMEKNIGHTS
- GOLDENCOMMUNITY
- INNERDEMON
- LEVELUP
- MATHWHIZZES
- OVERTHEMOON
- PARALLAXPOTION
- PARCELMYR
- PATCHUP
- PLAYALLEGIANCE
- PLAYELDRAINE
- PLAYM20
- PLAYRAVNICA
- PLAYWARSPARK
- REPAIRANDRECHARGE
- RESTORATIVEBURST
- ROCKJOCKS
- SCALEUP
- SHIELDSUP
- SHINYGOBLINPIRATE
- SPARKLEDRUID
- STARTERSTYLES
- STICKTOGETHER
- SUPERSCRY
- SWAMPPUNKS
- WRITTENINSTONE
- ZENDIKARLANDS
How do I redeem codes in MTG Arena?
There are two ways to redeem codes in MTGA, depending on what you're playing it on:
How to redeem MTGA codes on PC and Mac
Not sure how to redeem codes in MTG Arena? Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on a PC or Mac:
- Launch MTG Arena.
- Click the Store tab at the top of your screen (this won’t show up if you’re in a game or still in the tutorial).
- Enter your code into the field in the top right corner of the Store and hit enter.
How to redeem MTGA codes on iOS and Android?
If for some reason you're not playing on a PC, don't worry, here’s how to redeem them on mobile too:
- Head to the Wizards of the Coast website account page in a browser and log in.
- Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem".
