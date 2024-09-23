MTG Arena codes for September 2024

MTG Arena lets players play Magic: The Gathering on mobile and PC for free, giving the classic TCG a much lower barrier to entry. In MTGA, you’ll build up your virtual card collection, create the decks of your dreams, and face off against friends near and far.

However, with MTG Arena’s status as a free-to-play game, it can be tricky to get new cards and resources after hitting a certain point. If you’re stuck (or just feel like things are moving pretty slowly, let's be honest), luckily, you can use MTG Arena codes to stock up on booster packs, cosmetics like card sleeves, and the occasional XP. Wizards of the Coast shares unique codes in physical card packs, but there are also quite a few codes floating around online that you won't have to pay for. To save you some valuable card-battling time, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired MTG Arena code right here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working MTG Arena codes

PlayBRO : 3 x The Brother's War boosters

: 3 x The Brother's War boosters PlayDMUAlchemy: 3 x Dominaria boosters

MTG Arena Rewards

Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Rock Paper Shotgun

Often with the release of a new set, Wizards of the Coast will give MTGA players a few freebies when they boot up the game. Here's what's up for grabs right now:

3 x Phyrexia boosters

3 x Wolds of Eldraine boosters

3 x Bloomburrow boosters

3 x Alchemy: Bloomburrow boosters

3 x Outlaws of Thunder Junction boosters

6 x Alchemy: Murders at Karlov Manor boosters

3 x Shadows Over Innistrad remastered boosters

3 x Alchemy: Eldraine boosters

3 x March of the Machine boosters

3 x March of the Machine: The Aftermath boosters

3 x Modern Horizons III boosters

3 x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan boosters

3 x Phyrexia: All Will Be One boosters

3 x Alchemy: Thunder Junction boosters

3 x The Lords of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth boosters

3 x Khans of Tarkir boosters

6 x Alchemy: The Brothers War boosters

1 x Wastes Back Land card

All expired MTG Arena codes

PlayDND

PlayHBG

2005

CabarettiAlliance

CrimeIsAnArtForm

FunIsntFree

InformationIsPower

MaestroCasualty

ObscuraConnive

ReadTheFinePrint

RiveteerBlitz

oba

impeccable

izoni

murdered

AlquistProft

THREADS

MELLON

PlayIkoria

PlayKaldheim

PlayM21

PlayMID

PlayNEO

PlayNEOAlchemy

PlaySNC

PlayStrixhaven

PlayTheros

PlayVOW

PlayZendikar

TryKaladesh

FNMAtHome

AlwaysFinishTheJob

BrokerShield

PlayDMU

PlayAlchemyNewCapenna

ARTCLUB

BORROWEDTIME

CIRCUITMENDER

COURIERBAT

DEBATEDUELISTS

ENLIGHTENME

EXPERIMENTALOVERLOAD

FOILFUNGUS

GAMEAWARDS

GAMEKNIGHTS

GOLDENCOMMUNITY

INNERDEMON

LEVELUP

MATHWHIZZES

OVERTHEMOON

PARALLAXPOTION

PARCELMYR

PATCHUP

PLAYALLEGIANCE

PLAYELDRAINE

PLAYM20

PLAYRAVNICA

PLAYWARSPARK

REPAIRANDRECHARGE

RESTORATIVEBURST

ROCKJOCKS

SCALEUP

SHIELDSUP

SHINYGOBLINPIRATE

SPARKLEDRUID

STARTERSTYLES

STICKTOGETHER

SUPERSCRY

SWAMPPUNKS

WRITTENINSTONE

ZENDIKARLANDS

How do I redeem codes in MTG Arena?

There are two ways to redeem codes in MTGA, depending on what you're playing it on:

How to redeem MTGA codes on PC and Mac

Not sure how to redeem codes in MTG Arena? Here’s what you’ll need to do if you’re on a PC or Mac:

Launch MTG Arena. Click the Store tab at the top of your screen (this won’t show up if you’re in a game or still in the tutorial). Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Rock Paper Shotgun Enter your code into the field in the top right corner of the Store and hit enter. Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Rock Paper Shotgun

How to redeem MTGA codes on iOS and Android?

If for some reason you're not playing on a PC, don't worry, here’s how to redeem them on mobile too:

Head to the Wizards of the Coast website account page in a browser and log in. Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Rock Paper Shotgun Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem".

Looking for more free stuff? Check-out our code lists for Blox Fruits, Peroxide and Shindo Life.