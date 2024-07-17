Multiplayer FPS Over The Top WW1 guns for Battlefield's crown with 200-head battles and Mount & Blade-inspired melee

If DICE's Battlefield series lacks for one feature, it's surely the option to dig trenches. Properly dig them, I mean, not just waft them into existence with a wave of your magic trowel, a la Battlefield V. Think Minecraft, but with howitzers instead of Creepers. I have never been to war, but I do own several shovels, and let me tell you, if I ever hear artillery fire or even just dangerously raised voices round these parts, the first thing I will do is tunnel straight down.

Fuck it, I might do that if I read any negative comments on this news piece. Vex me not with your pestilent talk of "map balancing". Watch this trailer for Flying Squirrel's new FPS Over The Top WW1 instead. It abounds with trench-digging, and it looks like you can make some decent-sized craters, too.

Over The Top WW1 is a historical multiplayer shooter from the peeps behind the fairly well-received Battle Cry Of Freedom. It pits up to 200 people or bots against each other in either prefabricated or customisable combat scenarios, on either "hand-crafted" maps (there are "over 12") or randomly generated terrain. You can also make your own maps in the editor, which seems pretty full-featured, and thrills with the prospect of custom map files a "few megabytes" in size. If I can fit those map files on a floppy disc, this is an automatic Bestest Best.

Also promising: the directional melee combat, which takes inspiration from Mount & Blade, and the dynamic weather effects, which include visibility-lowering fog, ballistics-altering wind, and lightning storms that can bring down trees.

You may enlist as one of four classes: Infantry, who get flamethrowers, light machineguns and bolt-action rifles; Artillery, who lurk in the backrow dealing death by cowardly indirect means; Specialists, aka, engineers, who get to dig trenches and erect defences such as bunkers; and Tankers, who get to drive such mighty primordial vehicles as the British Mark IV or the "agile yet potent" Renault FT-17.

Convinced? You can read more on Steam. Unconvinced? I'll fetch my shovel.