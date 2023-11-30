Multiplayer puzzle 'em up Islands Of Insight will launch next February

Islands Of Insight was described to me by Katharine earlier as "Talos Principle: The MMO", and yep, that seems about right. It's a "shared world" puzzle game with toga-wearing characters and architecture seemingly littered with marble columns. It also now has a release window of February 2024 and a new trailer, below.

Islands Of Insight is the work of Lunarch, who to my mind are best known for cult-hit strategy card game Prismata. Interestingly, though, they've worked with external puzzle designers to help fill the islands with "thousands of hand-crafted puzzles", including "math olympiad champions, PhDs, and legends in the puzzle community." The idea is that there are beginner-level puzzles that then scale up to those that are much, much harder, and presumably require the collective intelligence of its players working together.

There was an open playtest back in September, but if you missed it there's now a demo available from its Steam page which features the same bits. Progress won't carry over to the full game, though.

I'm also intrigued that Islands Of Insight is being published by Behaviour Interactive, who are otherwise best known for Dead By Daylight. This is quite the departure.

The Islands Of Insight release date was announced during this evening's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, which featured a ton of marketing and a thin patina of editorial credibility. You can watch the full stream on YouTube.