My Time At Evershine promises to bring a new art style and expanded co-op to the farming life sim

Farm life sim snowclone My Time At X is getting a third entry. My Time At Evershine looks to feature more sowing, reaping, kissing and combat, similar to the previous games My Time At Portia and My Time At Sandrock, but with a new art style, campaign co-op and citybuilding elements. You'll get a glimpse of the new art style in the announcement trailer below.

The art style is still clearly anime-influenced, but the characters are more realistically proportioned than in the previous games. The overall effect seems specifically designed to make the boys hot, and fair play, they know their audience.

All the systems seem to be getting amped up in some way, too. There's a new story campaign, with promises of "a more defined antagonist." The campaign is now playable in co-op, as well as solo. You can still build facilities and expand your town, but also now recruit and customise NPCs to handle day-to-day tasks around that town. You can befriend and smooch folks, but also recruit three followers to boss about.

Our My Time At Portia review back in 2019 found a game that was ambitious and charming, but which perhaps stretched its ideas and resources too thinly. Our early access My Time At Sandrock review meanwhile found a game that was similarly expansive but more polished even early in its development, "a compelling and lusciously detailed life simulator with an endlessly rewarding mine-and-build loop, and a set of diverse career paths so richly designed that it’s difficult to pursue them all." More of that seems a compelling prospect, then.

Developers Pathea Games say they already have a substantial development budget for My Time At Evershine, but as per the previous games they're returning to Kickstarter to help expand the scope of development. You can sign up here to be notified when the crowdfunder goes live.