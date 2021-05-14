Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that have multiple endings

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

One thing video games have over most other mediums is that you can change the outcome. When cinemas properly open up again, and we all get to see big blockbusters on the massive telly, it's not like Major Fistipunch's fate will depend on whether or not you looked at his Gauntlets Of Hurtiness in the fourth scene.

So – shining a spotlight on one of the things that makes games special – this week's Mystery Steam Reviews revolves around video games that don't go the linear route and have multiple endings. Although, if you do want to watch a film that has multiple endings, you should check out Clue. You should watch Clue anyway, because it's tremendous.

Both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that have more than one ending. A very straightforward one that doesn't require loads of explaining. Those ones make this paragraph very easy.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

