Mystery Steam Reviews: single player video games with multiple playable characters

Mystery Steam Reviews: single player video games with multiple playable charactersShooting co-stars
It's good to get a different perspective on things. To see the world through another's eyes can really broaden your horizons.It can also mean that you're controlling an irritating blonde boy when all you want to do is sneak around the oil rig as Kojima's gruff war man. But, the ill will towards Jack isn't in the spirit of this week's Mystery Steam Reviews, so just ignore that one!
This edition of MSR is all about single player video games that have multiple playable characters. Basically, the games that occassionally push their supporting cast into the foreground.
So, for this Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games where you control more than one character through the single player campaign. Again, Metal Gear Solid 2 is a good example. An example that made a lot of people cross when it came out, but an example nonetheless.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.