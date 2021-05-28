Mystery Steam Reviews: video games set in Japan

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

We're no strangers to globetrotting. We've focused on the UK, Mars and New York. This week, Mystery Steam Reviews highlights video games set in Japan.

So, for this Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are either set in Japan, or at least go to Japan for a bit. Actually, there were no arguments about the chosen games this week, but we have discovered a little issue with our shiny new lifeline.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

