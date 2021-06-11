Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that are set on spaceships or space stations

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

A lot of people play video games to escape reality. And, what better way to escape the boredom of every day life than to hop on a spaceship and play astromurderer. The Mystery Steam Reviews boys are heading to space.

So, for this edition of MSR, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are set on a spaceship / space base / space station. There's some of that glorious Mystery Steam Reviews confusion at the beginning that you may enjoy, if you're into that sort of thing.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below.

