Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that were announced at E3

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

I know you're ready to put the Electronic Entertainment Expo to bed for a year. I am too. I'm looking forward to playing a video game this weekend, instead of watching trailers for things I can't download yet. I still haven't played Chicory yet, and all I've wanted to do over the last week is colour in pictures of cartoon dogs. But we can't move on just yet.

Because, for this edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that were revealed at a past E3. So, work that brain of yours and start thinking about all those cringey, on-stage demos again.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

