Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that launched out of Steam Early Access

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

It's very hard to praise or admonish a game that's in Steam Early Access. If you want to be one of the cool kids and jump in before anyone else, you can, but you have to remember that the devs are basically telling you that the game isn't quite ready yet. But we're not concerned with those video games that are still in the oven. We're here to feast on some 1.0 goodness.

So, for this edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that were once in Steam Early Access, but have since properly launched. Given that a lot of Early Access games are survival and management games – two genres that myself and Matthew aren't all that great on – I wasn't expecting much. Have a watch and see how we did.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below.

