Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with titular gameplay

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

A lot of video games have silly names and there's no reason for it. It just confuses the potential player. Why call it Mass Effect when you could instead call it Kiss Kiss Bang Bang? So, for Mystery Steam Reviews this week, we're celebrating those video games that tell it like it is.

Both myself and Matthew had to choose three games which have names that explain what you do in those games. It's a difficult one to explain in a pithy way, so some non-PC examples would be games like Just Dance and Skate. Get it? Good stuff. Now, watch!

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

Next week's theme has been chosen: video games that have made the jump to the movies.