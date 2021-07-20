Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with one word titles

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Waffling on for a few sentences feels especially wrong this week. So I won't.

For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games with one word titles. This is one of those weeks where I don't have to tie myself up in knots explaining what that means, which is a plus given that this is a fluff free zone.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the Vice City rumours around GTA 6, we discussed Assassin's Creed Infinity and what that might turn out to be, and Matthew told me about his limited time with King's Bounty 2.

While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video games that became movies.

We run weekly polls on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, allowing you you to choose the themes of Mystery Steam Reviews. Next week's theme has been chosen: video games where the protagonist has a companion. If you missed the poll or you're not regularly on the YouTubes, leave a comment letting us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.