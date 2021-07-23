Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with A.I. companions

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with A.I. companionsC.P.U. F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
They'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. They'll be there for you, like you've been there before. They'll be there for you, because they're programmed to be. They're your virtual friends, not your real ones.
For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature A.I. companions. The only thing we had to keep in mind was that we couldn't include games where you choose your companions, like a Mass Effect or The Outer Worlds.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We had a big ol' chat about the Steam Deck, we discussed Netflix getting into games, and I told Matthew about the lovely time I had with Death's Door.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video games that have one word titles.
We run weekly polls on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, allowing you you to choose the themes of Mystery Steam Reviews. Next week's theme has been chosen: video games that break the fourth wall. If you missed the poll or you're not regularly on the YouTubes, leave a comment letting us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.