Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

The video games industry is fixated on what's coming next. But, as a famous man once said, "building the future and keeping the past alive are one in the same thing." Solid Snake at the end of Metal Gear Solid 2 was absolutely bang on, wasn't he?

For this week's week's MSR both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that were made by now defunct developers. Think of this as a celebration of our history, as we aim to remember those studios that have come and gone.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

