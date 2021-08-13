Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with romance optionsHugs and kisses
A kiss and a cuddle is our reward for being agreeable with the object of our desires. Video game romances are rarely nuanced, sure, but it's still nice to feel wanted, isn't it? Plus, you might get an XP boost out of it, so everybody wins!
For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that give you romantic options. We intentionally kept it vague to avoid an episode full of BioWare games. And, for those of you that read this bit, I'll tell you that we succeeded.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the recent Back 4 Blood beta, we discussed the Marvel XCOM rumours that are doing the rounds, and I told Matthew about my time with Death Trash.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video games from developers that have closed down.
We run weekly polls on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, allowing you you to choose the themes of Mystery Steam Reviews. Next week's theme has been chosen: video games that have other real (and playable) games in them. If you missed the poll or you're not regularly on the YouTubes, leave a comment letting us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.