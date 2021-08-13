Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

A kiss and a cuddle is our reward for being agreeable with the object of our desires. Video game romances are rarely nuanced, sure, but it's still nice to feel wanted, isn't it? Plus, you might get an XP boost out of it, so everybody wins!

For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that give you romantic options. We intentionally kept it vague to avoid an episode full of BioWare games. And, for those of you that read this bit, I'll tell you that we succeeded.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

