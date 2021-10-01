Mystery Steam Reviews: video game spinoffsNon-canon
Spin-offs are dead handy. You take an established character that's already known, stick them in a new environment full of fresh characters, and you've got yourself a Frasier. Bingo bango, job's a goodun. It's a format that's done the business in television, so no wonder video games have followed suit.
For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are spinoffs. I feel like this isn't something that needs any further explanation. You're very clever; you know what a spinoff is.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. Matthew told me about his time with Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye, I told Matthew about my time with Sable, and we discussed the Donkey Konga bongos.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video games that have robot protagonists.
As mentioned on this week's episode of The Weekspot, the next MSR will be the last. So, come back next week as we'll be challenging each other on video games that were released in 2021.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.