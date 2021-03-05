Mystery Steam Reviews: advertising in video games

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Do you love products? I know I do. You can eat products, you can wear products, you can smear products all over your body. Products are terrific.

Publishers and developers have heard that you enjoy products, so they've taken to advertising some in their games. That's why we've centred this week's MSR on those video games that are trying to sell you stuff, like Lilt. Mmmmm, Lilt. The totally tropical taste.

For the next edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, we've run another poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, so go and vote if you want to have a say in what the next MSR is all about.

A pretty simple one: both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature product placement. So, things that you can buy in the real world, like cars and phones and the like.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about EA axing BioWare's Anthem Next project, I chatted about my first hour and a half of Valheim, and I spoke about my early impressions of It Takes Two.

While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on horses in video games.