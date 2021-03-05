Mystery Steam Reviews: advertising in video games

Mystery Steam Reviews: advertising in video gamesThey didn't sell out, they bought in
Do you love products? I know I do. You can eat products, you can wear products, you can smear products all over your body. Products are terrific.
Publishers and developers have heard that you enjoy products, so they've taken to advertising some in their games. That's why we've centred this week's MSR on those video games that are trying to sell you stuff, like Lilt. Mmmmm, Lilt. The totally tropical taste.
A pretty simple one: both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature product placement. So, things that you can buy in the real world, like cars and phones and the like.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.