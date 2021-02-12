Mystery Steam Reviews: animals in video games

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Sure, we could've tried to tie this week's Mystery Steam Reviews into the bedlam of Handforth Parish Council's December Zoom call, or whatever happened during the American equivalent of the FA Cup on Sunday, but we decided to change things up this week.

Last Thursday we put a poll up on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel asking you what you wanted us to focus the next MSR on. And, whilst open-world video games gave it a run for its money, the winner was video games with animal protagonists / playable animal characters.

So, both of us had to choose three games each that allow you control some animals. Now, we were a little loose on our definition of "animal": basically, anything that isn't human or an alien, pretty much. Before you watch, I'm happy to report that this is one of those rare weeks there's no debate over the chosen games. Hooray.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about all of the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition news that came out in the last week, Matthew spoke about the lacklustre time he had playing Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. and I told every Persona and Dynasty Warriors fan why they should play Persona 5 Strikers.

While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on psychics in video games.