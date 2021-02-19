Mystery Steam Reviews: celebs in video games

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Actors and celebrities were popping up in video games long before Keanu became breathtaking. Granted, all the stars of Heat magazine haven't made the jump, but there's definitely been an influx of famous faces over the last 10 to 15 years.

And that's great, because it meant we had options when sorting out this week's Mystery Steam Reviews.

So, we ran a poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, with four different choices for this week's MSR. After some stiff competition from horse games, video games with real-life likenesses won out in the end.

Both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature at least one famous face in each. We didn't allow sports games, because that seemed a bit unfair. And despite pretty straightforward requirements, there was still some hassle this week. Standard stuff.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!

