Mystery Steam Reviews: celebs in video games

Mystery Steam Reviews: celebs in video gamesWorld wide celeb
Actors and celebrities were popping up in video games long before Keanu became breathtaking. Granted, all the stars of Heat magazine haven't made the jump, but there's definitely been an influx of famous faces over the last 10 to 15 years.
And that's great, because it meant we had options when sorting out this week's Mystery Steam Reviews.
So, we ran a poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, with four different choices for this week's MSR. After some stiff competition from horse games, video games with real-life likenesses won out in the end.
Both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature at least one famous face in each. We didn't allow sports games, because that seemed a bit unfair. And despite pretty straightforward requirements, there was still some hassle this week. Standard stuff.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.