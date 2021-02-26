Mystery Steam Reviews: horses in video games

Mystery Steam Reviews: horses in video gamesClop land
Sure, we did an animal-centric episode of Mystery Steam Review a few weeks ago, but horses are like the animal kings of the video game world, so these majestic bastards get their own MSR all to themselves.
For the next edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, we've run another poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, so go and vote if you want to have a say in what next week's MSR is all about.
No restrictions when it came to this one, really. If a video game has a horse in it, then it could be included in your choices. I do want to take this opportunity to apologise for lashing out this week, though. I was just reaching for anything... just watch and you'll see.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about all the Silent Hill rumours that have been going around, I told Matthew about the fun I had during Knockout City's beta, and Matthew gave his thoughts on Early Access fencing game Hellish Quart.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on celebrities in video games.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.