Mystery Steam Reviews: horses in video games

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Sure, we did an animal-centric episode of Mystery Steam Review a few weeks ago, but horses are like the animal kings of the video game world, so these majestic bastards get their own MSR all to themselves.

For the next edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, we've run another poll on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, so go and vote if you want to have a say in what next week's MSR is all about.

No restrictions when it came to this one, really. If a video game has a horse in it, then it could be included in your choices. I do want to take this opportunity to apologise for lashing out this week, though. I was just reaching for anything... just watch and you'll see.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about all the Silent Hill rumours that have been going around, I told Matthew about the fun I had during Knockout City's beta, and Matthew gave his thoughts on Early Access fencing game Hellish Quart.

While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on celebrities in video games.