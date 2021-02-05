Mystery Steam Reviews: psychics in video games

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

If you've got Xbox Game Pass for PC, you should've played The Medium by now. It is a game made for Microsoft's Netflix. It's not the worst, but it's not the best. It's a good, ol' fashioned okay video game.

It got us thinking about other video games that feature playable characters with special mind powers. There's no shortage of these folks, so that's what we decided to focus on for this week's Mystery Steam Reviews.

A bit more broad this week: both of us had to choose three games that feature playable characters that have some form of psychic abilities. So, anything from hypnosis to telekinesis to astral projection. We do play a little fast and loose with our defintion, but I think it mostly scans.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!

