Mystery Steam Reviews: psychics in video games

Mystery Steam Reviews: psychics in video gamesGoing large with mediums
If you've got Xbox Game Pass for PC, you should've played The Medium by now. It is a game made for Microsoft's Netflix. It's not the worst, but it's not the best. It's a good, ol' fashioned okay video game.
It got us thinking about other video games that feature playable characters with special mind powers. There's no shortage of these folks, so that's what we decided to focus on for this week's Mystery Steam Reviews.
A bit more broad this week: both of us had to choose three games that feature playable characters that have some form of psychic abilities. So, anything from hypnosis to telekinesis to astral projection. We do play a little fast and loose with our defintion, but I think it mostly scans.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you're there, let us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see next on MSR!
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about The Medium, of course, as well as what we'd like the Hitman 3 DLC to be, and what form IO's proposed James Bond trilogy could take.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that was all about U.S. presidents in video games.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.