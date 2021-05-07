Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that are spiritual successors

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Wikipedia defines a spiritual successor as "a product or fictional work which is similar to, or directly inspired by, another previous work, but does not explicitly continue the product line or media franchise of its predecessor, and is thus only a successor 'in spirit'."

The amount of games that are – for my money – wrongly considered spiritual successors is wild. But, to be fair, I believe we did well this week. I think you could call every game in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews a spiritual successor. And that's good, because if you haven't picked it up at this point, that's the theme.

Both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are deemed spiritual successors. As I mentioned above, I'm relatively confident that most of you watching this won't have an issue with the games that were picked.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

