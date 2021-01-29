Mystery Steam Reviews, but presidential

Mystery Steam Reviews, but presidentialOne of US
It feels like an absolute lifetime ago since Lady Gaga belted out The Star-Spangled Banner with a gold crow on her chest, but myself and Matthew still wanted to mark the momentous occasion in U.S. history by celebrating some video game presidents.
And, as I'm sure Joe R. would agree, there's no better way to celebrate the inauguration of the United States of America's 46th commander-in-chief than with a themed edition of Mystery Steam Reviews.
It's not terribly complicated: both of us had to choose three games that feature U.S. presidents. These presidents could be real, or they could be made-up, but they had to actually show up in their game in some shape or form. Not just a passing mention. Some proper high-level play (luck) in this one.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.